Pitcher injuries have gotten a bit out of control in recent years as multiple star athletes are missing games. For whatever reason, more and more pitchers are suffering injuries right now. Now, Houston Astros star, Justin Verlander, described the situation with just three words.
Verlander claimed “It's a pandemic” when asked about the slew of pitcher injuries going on in the MLB, according to Ari Alexander of Click 2 Houston. Considering we've seen Spencer Strider, Eury Perez, Shane Bieber, and numerous other big-name pitchers fall to injury, it's hard to ignore the Astros star pitcher. Justin Verlander explained his thought process more clearly.
“I think the biggest thing is that the style of pitching has changed so much. You know, everybody's throwing as hard as they possibly can, and, spinning the ball as hard as they possibly can. You know, it's hard to deny those results, obviously. How can you? It’s a double-edged sword.”
It's not entirely clear why there is an uptick in pitcher injuries lately. The MLBPA recently called out the MLB over reducing the pitching clock, as it's believed the clock is preventing pitchers from properly resting in between pitches. That's something Justin Verlander touched on as well as a possible theory.
On top of that, there are many who believe the tack ban is causing injuries as well. The removal of sticky stuff has resulted in pitchers gripping the ball differently. In fact, an old video of Tyler Glasnow explaining how the tack ban potentially played a part in his injury is resurfacing due to the multitude of injuries in the league. Here's what he had to say about it from three years ago.
Must-listen: Tyler Glasnow's rant on MLB's crackdown on foreign substances.
“I 100% believe that contributed to me getting hurt.”
He's used the sunscreen/rosin mix, then went “cold turkey” last week against the Nats. 11Ks. But woke up sore. “I felt completely different.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BU2qCxmrtu
— Grace Remington (@GraceRemiTV) June 15, 2021
It's an argument that makes perfect sense. Especially if pitchers are experiencing more soreness than ever before since the tack ban was implemented. Of course, this is simply a hypothesis but it at least furthers the discussion of what's going on in the league right now.
Hopefully, the injuries eventually wind down, as baseball is at its best when the top players in the world are performing. It's hard to have high quality product on the field when the best pitchers are suffering injuries.
Justin Verlander's 2024 season outlook
Justin Verlander is currently finishing a rehab minor league stint before coming back to the Majors to pitch for the Astros. Shoulder inflammation forced the veteran pitcher to miss out on the opening portion of the regular season. However, he's expected to make a full recovery and join Houston once again at some point.
Although his numbers dropped a bit last season, Justin Verlander is still very much a star pitcher in the MLB. Once he returns, Verlander should remain as the Astros' ace. He's been a bit of an ageless wonder of the years and he should be in line for another solid season once he returns.