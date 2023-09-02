Jasson Dominguez impressed in his MLB debut to say the least. The New York Yankees highly-regarded prospect crushed a home run off Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander in his first ever MLB at-bat. Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on Dominguez's electric debut after New York's 6-2 road victory Friday night.

“You can’t help but notice his skills anytime you get to see him in person,” Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “Look, it’s one game, but you get a peek tonight why a lot of us are excited about him.”

Yankees: Jasson Dominguez impresses in MLB debut

Dominguez finished with just one hit in the game, but it was a big one without question. The home run against Verlander will be one Dominguez and the Yankees will always remember. It's rare to find any form of success versus a future Hall-of-Famer, especially hitting your first career home run against him.

Dominguez's moment shines a light on an otherwise forgettable Yankees 2023 season. New York entered the '23 campaign with World Series aspirations. They'd re-signed Aaron Judge in free agency and also brought in star pitcher Carlos Rodon. The Yankees' pitching rotation was immediately decimated by injuries though, and New York's downfall continued when Judge suffered an injury in early June.

Despite winning on Friday, the Yankees currently hold a 66-69 record which places them last in the American League East. Barring a remarkable turnaround, New York won't be playing meaningful baseball down the stretch. Still, fans are getting the opportunity to see the future of the franchise with players like Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells receiving chances with the big league ball club.