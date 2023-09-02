New York Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez had a whirlwind of an MLB debut. Dominguez's first at-bat occurred during the Yankees' win over the Houston Astros on Friday, and Dominguez seized his opportunity, to say the very least.

Facing off against legendary ace Justin Verlander, Dominguez crushed a 360-foot, two-run home run blast that gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

JASSON DOMINGUEZ TAKES JUSTIN VERLANDER DEEP IN HIS FIRST MLB AT BAT pic.twitter.com/pJU35mBHkP — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 2, 2023

New York would go on to win the contest 6-2.

With the homer, Jasson Dominguez became the youngest New York Yankee in franchise history to record a home run in his MLB debut. Dominguez is 20 years and 206 days old.

Following the blast, the Yankees' broadcast shifted to footage of Dominguez's family in the stands, and they understandably appeared overjoyed to see the young man make the most of his opportunity.

The Dominguez home run was not the only piece of history that the Yankees made on Friday.

Additionally, superstar outfielder Aaron Judge also etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest player to 250 home runs in MLB history, doing so in just 810 career games.

That record came via a solo shot in the fifth inning that put the Yankees up by the eventual margin of 6-2.

Overall, it was a much-needed positive night for the Yankees during a season that has been filled with frustration. The team currently sits in last place in the vaunted AL East and is doubtful to make the postseason.

Still, that doesn't take away from what was a historic Friday night in Houston.