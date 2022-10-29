Kyle Tucker puts himself in Astros history books with 2 homers in Game 1 of World Series

The Houston Astros are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. And Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has taken the opportunity to announce his presence.

Tucker has swatted two home runs as the Astros hold a 5-3 lead at the time of this writing. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Tucker is the first Astros player to hit multiple home runs in a single World Series game.

Tucker opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. He took a 1-1 changeup from Phillies starter Aaron Nola and deposited it over the right field wall to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

The Astros tacked on another run before Tucker came to the plate again in the bottom of the third inning. This at bat was a battle in which the Houston outfielder saw seven pitches. However, he won in the end, smacking a 3-2 slider over the right-field fence for a three-run home run.

However, the Phillies have started showing signs of life. Outfielder Nick Castellanos made it 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning. And infielder Alec Bohm added two more runs on an RBI double to make it 5-3.

The Astros are making their fourth World Series appearance in six years. They are still in search of their first World Series ring since the infamous cheating scandal that tainted their 2017 championship victory.

As for the Phillies, they are a bit of an underdog here. They won just 87 games during the regular season and went through much of the season with an interim manager. Despite that, the Phillies are fighting for their first World Series since 2008 and their third overall.