Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Mattress Mack bagged a cool $75 million in sports betting after his beloved Houston Astros won the World Series. Now, he’s flexing them (but, let’s get real, who wouldn’t?).

The Astros superfan, whose real name is Jim McIngvale, went viral on Friday after he chose the best way to show off what we can only assume is part of his World Series winnings. As he walked towards a private jet, Mattress Mack was seen pulling a wheelbarrow filled with stacks of cash.

In an even bigger flex, McIngvale said “the money is heavy.” According to reports, the amount of cash he dumped on his wheelbarrow is about $10 million.

Mattress Mack can’t be serious. Right?pic.twitter.com/N10AbTelKM — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) November 12, 2022

Mattress Mack has all the bragging rights, though. After all, it takes a lot of guts to put $10 million on a team to win the World Series. He did just that, and it paid off with the biggest payout in sports betting history.

More than that, it’s hard not to like Mattress Mack with all his social media antics. Right after he bagged his massive winnings following the Astros’ win, he quickly took to Twitter to boast about it. He uploaded a photo of him with a briefcase full of cash along with the caption, “How tweet it is 75 million.” And now, we have his wheelbarrow move–which could very well be a nod on Alex Bregman’s recent message to fans.

How tweet it is 75 million pic.twitter.com/btaCd8bYY6 — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) November 6, 2022

Sure enough, it will be interesting to see how Mattress Mack will show off the rest of his winnings. Hopefully, he can top his latest one.