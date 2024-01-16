The Astros have lost one of their best relievers in Kendall Graveman to season-ending shoulder surgery.

The Houston Astros are looking to return to their World Series ways after losing in the ALCS in 2023. But as the Astros look to attack the AL West, Houston will have to do so without one of their best relievers.

Kendall Graveman underwent surgery on his right shoulder. He is now expected to miss the entire 2024 season, the team announced.

The right-hander first played for the Astros in 2021. After a year and a half stint with the Chicago White Sox, Graveman was traded back to Houston before the MLB trade deadline. Upon his arrival, Graveman proved to be a strong addition for the Astros.

Graveman goes down

In his 23 appearances with the team during the regular season, Graveman held a 2.42 ERA with a 24/16 K/BB ratio. However, he began to feel discomfort in his right shoulder at the end of the campaign and was unable to pitch in the playoffs.

Graveman had been resting and rehabbing his shoulder ever since being down. However, the pain continued to persist, leading to his surgery. While Graveman will now finally get past his shoulder injury, he won't be on the mound for the Astros throughout the 2024 season.

Bullpen was one of Houston's strengths in 2023. The Astros relievers ranked sixth in the league with a 3.56 ERA and a .230 batting average against.

It'll be difficult to match their performance without Kendall Graveman in the bullpen. Houston will now need to regroup and think of how to replace what he brings to the late innings. It'll be hard to really replicate Graveman, but the Astros are still pushing forward for a World Series.