The Savannah Bananas made their debut playing in an MLB stadium. It was a great show in front of a packed house in the Houston Astros' home. Surprisingly enough, legendary pitchers Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt made an appearance with the Bananas.
That's right! The Savannah Bananas gave both Clemens and Oswalt a shoutout for taking the mound in Houston. The former Astros' pitchers proved they still got it after helping the Bananas win their game.
“Wow, wow, wow. Houston, thank you for a historic night of Banana Ball. Nothing quite like a walk-off win in front of 41,000 fans in our MLB Stadium Debut. On top of that, we had Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt suit up in yellow and take the mound, a dance number that'll stop you in your tracks, and so much more. You made our dreams come true this weekend, Houston. Now it's time to call Baton Rouge – see you this weekend!”
At the very least, Roy Oswalt was incredibly thankful to play for the Bananas. The former Astros' pitcher gave them and the fans a shoutout on social media.
Thank you @TheSavBananas and the Houston fans. Great being back home! pic.twitter.com/M4cX39o0m3
— Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) March 10, 2024
The last time Roger Clemens took the mound was back in 2007 with the New York Yankees. He actually only spent three seasons with the Astros near the end of his career, as Clemens is much more known for his time with the Boston Red Sox. Regardless, it's awesome to see him back on the mound with the Savannah Bananas.
Meanwhile, Roy Oswalt's final season in the MLB was in 2013 where he played for the Colorado Rockies. Oswalt played nine full seasons with the Astros before being sent to the Philadelphia Phillies midway through the 2010 season. So, Houston fans were likely happy to see him back in town.