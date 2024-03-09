Jose Altuve inked a mammoth five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Houston Astros last month, making it likely he will finish out his career with the ball club. Arguably one of the best players to ever suit up for the franchise, Altuve spoke on his H-Town legacy.
Via MLB Network:
“I look back at those moments and use them as inspiration to keep going, especially when you go back to the clubhouse and you see everybody around talking about winning, talking about how we can get better when we've already been in good situations so that's what makes me keep the focus moving forward.”
"I've been playing all my career [with the @astros] and I feel good… blessed to stay here."
After signing an extension over the offseason, Jose Altuve discusses with @markdero7 why staying in Houston was so important to him. pic.twitter.com/szXxweCGhF
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 9, 2024
Altuve has produced in the clutch time and time again for the Astros, whether it's in the regular season, the ALDS, the ALCS, or the World Series. The Venezuelan is an absolute gamer who gives 110% every time he steps on the diamond.
Now 33, Jose Altuve is an eight-time All-Star, two-time World Series winner, and an AL MVP, among many other accolades. The Astros wouldn't have enjoyed all of this success over the last 6-7 years without Altuve's greatness and it only made sense to lock him up for the foreseeable future.
When Altuve signed the new deal, he discussed why staying in Houston is more than just about baseball. His family loves the city, too:
“I come back every day, after a night game, and I see my daughters sleeping,” Altuve said. “I can wake up the next day and take them to school, so that was where the conversation where everything started, and we decided to stay here in Houston. We will never move from here.”
Astros fans are happy to have him as the team chases another ring in 2024.