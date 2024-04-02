Ronel Blanco, who did not make his major league debut until two years ago at 28 years old, made history in his eighth career start, pitching a no-hitter for the Houston Astros in a 10-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night in Houston.
The 30-year-old Blanco was a surprise addition to the Astros' rotation as this season began, earning a spot by way of a shoulder injury to ace Justin Verlander. But he confounded the Blue Jays lineup all night with a stellar changeup and finished off the no-hitter by getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground to second base for the final out.
Blanco's outing was the 17th no-hitter in Astros history, including playoffs. It was also the earliest no-hitter in Major League Baseball history, the April Fools' Day performance beating Hideo Nomo's 2001 no-hitter for Boston by three days.
It was a life-changing week for Blanco, who spent Tuesday morning witnessing the birth of his daughter, and then in the afternoon had a dominant exhibition start for Houston against their AAA team – a 10-strikeout outing that secured him a roster spot.
That he reached this point for the Astros is incredible, as he wasn't really supposed to be in this spot, per ESPN's Jeff Passan:
“In his eighth major league start, Ronel Blanco has no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays. Blanco is an incredible story. Didn’t debut until he was 28. Now 30, he’s in the rotation only because of injuries to Houston’s starting pitchers. And tonight, he made history.”
Blanco struck out seven and walked just two Blue Jays batters in the win.
Framber Valdez had the most recent no-hitter for the Astros, on Aug. 1 of last year.
On the offensive side, Kyle Tucker hit two home runs as the Astros won their first game in five tries this season after a season-opening four-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees.
Reaction to surprise Astros no-hitter
Social media reaction was swift to the earliest no-hitter in MLB history.
Coach AL – “Blanco before today only started 7x out of 24 appearances in the Majors. Astros decide to make him a SP and he immediately to give us our first no hitter if 2024 in not even a full week into the season.”
Penn State FB Thoughts – “Very early in the season for the first no hitter!”
Astros Fan UK – “THE ASTROS MAKING HISTORY AGAIN! LET’S GO!!”
Daily Flyers – “I have no clue who that is, literally hearing his name for the first time, but good on him”
Kenny Howard – “Ronel Blanco throws a no-hitter and the Astros win, 10-0!”
Boothe Betts – “He was INCREDIBLE tonight. That change up was going to work!!!”
Patty Obasi – “But Blanco before today only started 7x out of 24 appearances in the Majors why?”
Chad Birger – “The Astros now have 4 of the last 7 MLB no-hitters”
David – “Don't have to worry about the bullpen imploding if your starter just goes all the way”