Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is somewhat frustrated about a neck injury that's kept him from producing for the team. Alvarez is opening up about the struggle that comes with being hurt.

“I want to feel great. I don’t unfortunately. I woke up with some pain in my neck and it goes down a little bit to my scapula,” Alvarez said through an interpreter Friday, per the Houston Chronicle.

The designated hitter and outfielder tried to push through the pain and get in some swings Friday, but it didn't turn out well for him. He remains hampered by the neck issues, which is not great news for the Astros. Alvarez missed the team's game on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Astros need Yordan Alvarez for a postseason push

Alvarez is hitting .306 on the season. He has played through his neck pain, with five at-bats in a game on August 22 against the Orioles. The slugger has 25 home runs this season, with 67 runs batted in. In his most spectacular performance this campaign, the veteran hit for the cycle on July 21.

It's not certain if the standout player will be able to return to the lineup on Saturday. Alvarez didn't feel well on Friday, and Houston would only keep him out of the lineup if something was seriously wrong. The team may have scratched him just so he could get a day of rest. The Orioles are one of the best teams in the American League, and Houston would love to pick up a few wins against them.

The slugger is a mainstay in the team's lineup when healthy. He is a three-time All-Star, who won the Silver Slugger award in 2022. Alvarez also played a key role in the club's 2022 World Series Championship. He was also named the ALCS MVP in the 2021 season. Alvarez has been a part of the Astros since the 2019 campaign.

Astros marching in the AL West

Astros fans hope that Alvarez is able to return soon to the lineup. Houston has surged in recent weeks, to take the top spot in the American League West. The Astros hold a 69-59 record on the campaign. The club has a 4 and a half game lead on Seattle in the division. Houston has won six of their last 10 contests, so the team has found a solid combination.

The Astros are in action on Saturday against Baltimore. The game's first pitch is at 4:05 Eastern. Astros fans are hoping for good news with their slugger. The team has already had to endure the loss of ace Justin Verlander for several weeks during the campaign. Verlander returned on August 21.