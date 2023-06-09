The Houston Astros have been absolutely decimated by injuries this season. Now, Yordan Alvarez has joined the ever-growing list of Astros injured stars.

Alvarez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury, via Mark Berman of Fox 26. The slugger is headed back to Houston for more evaluation after originally suffering his injury against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Astros have already lost pitcher Luis Garcia to Tommy John surgery. Fellow pitchers Lance McCullers and Jose Urquidy are currently on the shelf with injury. As is Michael Brantley. Jose Altuve even had injury problems to start the season. Alvarez's ailment just adds on to Houston's injury woes.

Outside their extremely bad luck, Alvarez's loss will have a major impact on the Astros. Through 57 games this season, Alvarez is hitting .272 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI. He leads the league in RBI and is tied for third in home runs. The designated hitter is the only player on the Astros with 10+ home runs and 40+ RBI.

Despite all of their injuries, Houston has stayed afloat with their 36-27 record. However, they still trail the scorching hot Texas Rangers by five games in the AL West. Losing Alvarez for an extended period of time will dampen the Astros' chances in the West.

Once he undergoes more tests, Houston will know how long-term the injury truly is. But any amount of time is a major blow to both Yordan Alvarez and the Astros. Both team and player will hope to buck their recent injury luck with Alvarez missing as little time as possible. But only time will tell.