Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez didn't have his best performance against Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALCS. Montgomery pitched well and he deserves credit, but it was recently revealed that Alvarez is dealing with an illness, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and FOX Sports.

“The Astros’ Yordan Alvarez is dealing with a virus, sources tell me and @Chandler_Rome. Upset stomach, headaches. Was not part of intros last night,” Rosenthal reported.

This is a pivotal update. Alvarez has been one of Houston's hottest hitters during the MLB playoffs up to this point. The left-handed slugger is a threat against any pitcher and is expected to play a major role as the Astros strive towards the World Series once again. However, this illness could limit Yordan Alvarez.

Astros: Houston needs Yordan Alvarez

The Astros feature a talented overall lineup. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are veterans of the postseason at this point, while Kyle Tucker is an underrated star. Alvarez is the Astros' biggest threat though.

He's more than just a power hitter. Though, Alvarez's impressive power cannot be denied. He can spray the ball all over the diamond as well, making him incredibly difficult to pitch against.

Yordan Alvarez also gets on base at a high rate. He posted a .407 OBP in 2023 and .406 OBP in 2022. For his career, Alvarez owns a .390 OBP. His ability to work base-on-balls forces pitchers to either consistently put him on base or risk giving him pitches to hit.

The Astros will closely monitor Alvarez's status for Game 2 of the ALCS. We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.