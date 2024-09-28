Aside from scouting a potential postseason opponent, the Houston Astros have no reason to emotionally invest in their last two 2024 regular season games against the Cleveland Guardians. They have the No. 3 seed in the American League secured and will duke it out with either the Detroit Tigers or Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card round next week. The team is not yet sure if one of its top players will be on the roster for that series, however.

The Astros are waiting to make a decision on the injured Yordan Alvarez. The All-Star slugger sustained a right knee contusion after sliding into second base in a game against the Los Angeles Angels last week, leaving his status for the opening round of the MLB playoffs in serious doubt. He is giving the organization plenty to consider, though, following his latest progress.

“Yordan Alvarez could do baseball drills tomorrow, manager Joe Espada said,” MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported on Saturday. “The swelling in his knee has subsided.” With the clock ticking, one of the best hitters in baseball is giving fans a reason to be optimistic in the final days of September.

Alvarez has a couple more days to clear all the necessary hurdles and earn a spot on the Astros' postseason roster. If his knee responds well to drills this weekend, he will have a legitimate shot at batting in the designated hitter slot on Tuesday in Minute Maid Park.

Astros' Yordan Alvarez is coming along nicely

Espada is not sharing a timeline, but he is encouraged by what he is seeing. “I'm really happy with where he's at,” the first-year skipper said.

The 2022 World Series champion and 2021 ALCS MVP is a big-time playoff performer who elevates the ballclub's offense to towering heights. Survival can possibly be achieved without Yordan Alvarez, given the Astros' plethora of impactful contributors, but a deep run is extremely difficult to fathom in his absence.

Houston knows this as well and is desperately hoping that it can justifiably allocate one of its 26 roster slots to this hitting savant. Alvarez finished the regular season with a .308 batting average, 35 home runs, 86 RBIs, a .567 slugging percentage and .959 OPS. Will that be the extent of his damage?

The waiting game rolls on, for a bit longer.