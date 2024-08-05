ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Astros are on the road to take on the Texas Rangers Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Astros-Rangers Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs. Andrew Heaney

Hunter Brown (9-7) with a 4.11 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 116 innings pitched, 126K/44BB, .263 oBA

Last Start: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Loss, 5.2 innings, 9 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 games, 10 starts, 4.61 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54.2 innings pitched, 62K/19BB, .292 oBA

Andrew Heaney (4-11) with a 4.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 109.1 innings pitched, 107K/31BB, .249 oBA

Last Start: at St. Louis Cardinals: Loss, 4.1 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 games, 8 starts, 3.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 44.2 innings pitched, 44K/14BB, .206 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Rangers Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -112

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Astros-Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports southwest, Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Brown is coming off a very good month of July. He had an ERA just over 3.50, and he finished with a record of 4-2. One of those starts, and wins, came against the Rangers. In that game, Brown threw six innings, and allowed just two runs. He was able to shut down the Rangers in that game, and the Astros need him to continue that. He enjoyed a good month, so Brown just has to carry that into August. If he can do that, and have another good start against the Rangers, the Astros will start this series off with a win.

The Astros are one of the top offenses in the MLB. Their batting average is top-5, and their slugging percentage is top-10. Along with that, the Astros are one of just four teams that have struck out less than 800 times this season. They will make a lot of contact, and that will spell trouble for the Rangers. They have gotten to Heaney a few times this season, and if they can do it again, the Astros will win this game.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas needs Heaney to have a good start. Truth be told, Heaney did not pitch too bad in his July loss to the Astros. He threw five innings and allowed just two earned runs. Heaney is a better pitcher at his home ballpark, so there is a chance he has another good performance against Houston. Heaney has a high chase percentage, and he does not walk a lot of batters. The Astros might not strikeout, but they do not walk either. In fact, Houston has the fourth-highest swing percentage in the MLB. If Heaney can force them to get themselves out, the Rangers will win.

Texas needs to stay patient at the plate. Brown does have a tendency to get a little wild. Along with that, his chase percentage is not high, which means his pitches are not really near the zone. The Rangers have to take those pitches and force Brown into the zone. If they can do that, Texas will win this game.

Final Astros-Rangers Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this will be a close, hard-fought game. As for the winner, I am going to take the Rangers to win this game straight up. I think they will be able to get to Brown a little bit and win this game.

Final Astros-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-104)