The Houston Astros are on the road to take on the Texas Rangers for game three of the ALCS Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Astros have dropped the first two games of the series, but game one was 2-0 while game two was 5-4. Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley, and Chas McCormick have two hits each in the series. Both of Alvarez's hits are home runs, though. Bregman also homered in the second game of the series. In total, the Astros are batting just .169 in the two games. On the mound, the Astros have allowed six earned runs, and they have a 1.06 WHIP. In total, the pitching staff has 20 strikeouts to just five walks.

The Rangers have yet to lose a game this postseason. They are 7-0, and have shown no signs of slowing down. In the series, Leody Taveras leads the team with three hits, including one home run, and one triple. Jonah Heim has the other home run for the Rangers this series. On the mound, the Rangers have allowed just four earned runs this series. They have 17 strikeouts to five walks in the two games. Texas has used just three different relievers in the two games, as well.

Cristian Javier will be on the mound for the Astros. Max Scherzer will make his long awaited return to the mound for the Rangers.

Here are the Astros-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Astros-Rangers Game 3 Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-172)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Astros vs. Rangers Game 3

Time: 8:03 PM ET/5:03 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Javier has one start in the postseason, and it was very good. It was against a worse offense than the Rangers, but it was good nonetheless. Javier threw five innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out nine in the win against the Twins. His last start of the season was six shutout innings against the Diamondbacks, as well. Javier has been throwing the ball well, and that could continue in this game. With it being the playoffs, pitching is very important. If Javier can continue to pitch well, the Astros will cover the spread.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Max Scherzer has not made a start since September 12th. However, he was having a good season. Scherzer was 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA, and a 1.12 WHIP. It is tough to say how long he will go in this game, but I really would not expect more than five innings. However, if those five innings are good, the Rangers will cover the spread. Texas has a very good bullpen, and they are locked in this postseason. With their bullpen, the Starters do not have to go more than five innings.

Final Astros-Rangers Game 2 Prediction & Pick

Do not ignore how good Texas is playing this October. They are 7-0, and six of those wins have come on the road. With this being their second home game of the postseason, the Rangers should be able to play well. However, it is very hard to predict how Scherzer will pitch in this game. With that said, I am going to take the Astros to cover this spread, especially because they are the underdogs.

Final Astros-Rangers Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Astros +1.5 (-172), Under 9.5 (-122)