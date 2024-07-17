It is not the first time that an insanely talented MLB Draft selection also happens to be a football player. In fact, this instance has happened almost every decade since the inception of both leagues. But, Oregon baseball star Bryce Boettcher might be embarking on a different journey compared to Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Bo Jackson. While the decision was not his to make, the Joe Espada-led Houston Astros made a big call for the young outfielder's career that may make Oregon football head honcho Dan Lanning smile.

The Astros have allowed Bryce Boettcher to play with the Oregon football program despite already getting picked in the 2024 MLB Draft, per Brian McTaggart of the MLB. This young outfielder was selected 13th round of the class and will see his final year of college football eligibility play out under the guidance of Dan Lanning.

Boettcher outlined his feelings after deciding to not sign yet with the Astros and going back to Oregon football for their 2024 campaign.

“They’re just getting a great teammate who cares about the organization, cares about his teammate and who’s going to lay everything on the field to win regardless of what it looks like,” he declared.

Before the MLB Draft, Boettcher put up big numbers for the Ducks' baseball squad which caught the attention of a lot of scouts. On the outfield, he did not make a single error which helped him get six assists and the Rawlings Gold Glove honor. He also recorded a line of .276/.372/.500 alongside 12 home runs, and 35 RBIs. 15 stolen bases round out his insane final run with the Oregon baseball program which made the Astros desire to draft him this year.

Astros explain their Bryce Boettcher decision

A lot of football players who also happen to be great at baseball often choose the former over the latter. However, Joe Espada's staff in the Astros system has full trust in Boettcher during his last season with Dan Lanning's Oregon football program. Cam Pendino outlined that the Astros and Boettcher have a good future ahead which may prompt the baseball and football star to choose the MLB.

“We felt comfortable allowing Bryce the opportunity to do that. What we see is a really, really premium athlete who’s going to play a really good center field. He has an innate feel to make a lot of contact. he’s got bat speed. We think we can take those traits and we can help polish him up and develop him. Once he commits full-time to baseball, we think the talent is much greater than the 13th round. So, we’re pretty excited to get him,” the Astros scouting director said.

Boettcher is one of the more reliable linebackers in the Oregon football program. He recorded a sack alongside 32 tackles in their last campaign. Those numbers might just skyrocket given how much his body along with his veteran acumen has matured over time. While the Astros are taking a huge gamble, their wait might just be worth it given how good of a talent this outfielder is.