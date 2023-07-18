The Houston Astros are in the midst of becoming the latest dynasty in Major League Baseball, whether it's tainted or not. The Astros are coming off their second World Series championship in five years, along with a record setting six ALCS appearances and will be looking to build upon that dynasty with the growth of their farm system. One of the Astros strengths over the last five years has been strong pitching, which is what makes Houston's second-round selection a steal for them in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Astros select Alonzo Tredwell, P

The Astros selected Alonzo Tredwell, a UCLA right-hander, with the 61st overall pick in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft. While the spotlight often shines on high-profile picks, Tredwell's size, versatility, and untapped potential make him a steal for the Astros.

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-8 and weighing 230 pounds, Tredwell possesses the physical attributes that command attention on the mound. Yet, his value goes beyond his stature. Tredwell boasts an impressive repertoire of multiple pitches, including a mid-90s fastball backed up by a 80-mph slider, along with a curveball and changeup, making him a formidable force on the mound.

Throughout his time as a Bruin, he showcased his ability to navigate both as a starter and as a closer, having success in both. Such adaptability provides the Astros with added flexibility in utilizing his talents to fit their evolving pitching needs.

One of Tredwell's most enticing qualities is his exceptional control, which would explain his 4.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Despite his towering presence, the freshman All-American's has a refined command of his pitches, being able to always find the zone and missing bats in the process, thus setting him apart from others. In 92.1 innings pitched at UCLA, Tredwell issued just 13 walks, accumulating to just 1.1 per nine, an impressive feat that speaks volumes of his consistency. With such precise control, he has the potential to become a reliable asset for the Astros, as a pitcher who can limit free passes and keep runners off base.

All in all, Tredwell finished his college career with an ERA of 2.83 and a record of 8-3 with a total of 113 strikeouts.

Alonzo Tredwell overlooked because of injury

Although injury concerns have plagued Tredwell, they may have been the very reason he fell to the Astros in the draft. His rib and back injuries limited his performance in his final season at UCLA, but despite these setbacks, he still showcased his talent, compiling a 4-2 record with a 3.57 ERA in nine starts. It is worth noting that Tredwell previously rebounded successfully from Tommy John surgery during his high school days, displaying his resilience and determination.

While his injury history may have deterred other teams, the Astros recognized the potential reward outweighing the risk. Houston's track record of developing pitchers is well-established, and Tredwell's combination of stuff and control makes him a perfect fit for their system. If he can stay healthy, Tredwell has the potential to become a cornerstone of the Astros' rotation in the future. Alternatively, his impressive arsenal of pitches and control could position him as a valuable reliever, bolstering the team's bullpen.

Alonzo Tredwell is not just a good pick; he has the makings of a great one. With the right guidance and development, he has the chance to become the next standout for the Astros, following the likes of some others that came from Houston's minor league system, like Frambar Valdez, Cristian Javier, and the latest, Hunter Brown.