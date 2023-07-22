The Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics. Our MLB odds series has our Astros Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Athletics.

The Houston Astros just keep beating the Oakland Athletics. The Astros are now 8-0 versus the A's in 2023 after winning the second game of this four-game weekend series on Friday in Oakland. Houston won Friday with solid offensive output. The Astros have struggled to score with superstars Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve hurt, but on Friday, Kyle Tucker hit three home runs to power Houston to a 6-4 win. On Thursday, Houston won 3-1 behind its pitching.

Going back to last year, Houston has won 14 of its last 15 against Oakland. Obviously, Houston is good and Oakland is terrible, but it's rare to see even that level of dominance between any two baseball teams in a 15-game span. It's true that Houston is the defending champion of Major League Baseball, while Oakland is in full-on rebuilding mode. Even then, it's still an eye-grabber when one team relentlessly pounds another into the ground, especially since the 2023 Astros have regularly been shorthanded.

Houston has a one-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the second American League wild card spot. The Astros can build a cushion over Toronto this weekend and let the Jays sweat out the race for the third and final A.L. wild card spot in a battle with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and the Seattle Mariners.

Here are the Astros-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Athletics Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-118)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-102)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Astros vs. Athletics

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston (Astros) / Bally Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:07 p.m. ET/6:07 p.m. PT

*Watch Astros-Athletics LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros' dominance of Oakland is evident, but it's worth noting that the Astros aren't just winning games outright and cashing money line bets. They are cashing on the run line and the minus-1.5-run spread you normally see in pregame betting odds. The Astros won by two on Thursday, then by two on Friday. They aren't just beating Oakland; they are regularly winning by multiple runs and therefore are covering 1.5-run spreads. Don't try to get greedy and take Astros -2.5 runs. The 1.5-run line has been good to Houston backers in recent days, and given the lopsided nature of the series between the two teams, why stop betting on Houston now?

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A's might have an opportunity here to snap their slide against Houston. Cristian Javier was a very good pitcher for Houston last year, helping the Astros win the World Series. He still has his moments on the mound, but he has had a rough ride in 2023, posting a 4.39 ERA. Javier just doesn't have the same command of his pitches which existed a year ago. The fact that several different Houston starting pitchers have been injured this year has put more pressure on Javier to eat innings and do well. Javier has not handled that kind of pressure as well as he or the Astros had hoped. Oakland might be able to score five or more runs in this game and generate the level of offense it needs to win.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The A's are bound to win against Houston at some point, but Oakland starter Paul Blackburn has been roughed up in the month of July. You could continue to bet on the Astros, or you could pass on this one.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5