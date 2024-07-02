Jose Berrios takes to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they host the Houston Astros. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Astros-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Jose Berrios

Spencer Arrighetti (4-6) with a 5.68 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP

Last Start: Arrighetti was solid in his last start. He went seven innings giving up just three hits and striking out ten. He did not give up a run and took the win over the Rockies.

2024 Road Splits: Arrighetti has made seven road starts this year, going 1-4 with a 6.34 ERA. He also has an opponent batting average of .288.

Jose Berrios (7-6) with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.

Last Start: Berrios went seven innings in his last start, giving up two hits, three walks, and a home run. He would give up just two runs in a win over the Yankees.

2024 Home Splits: Berrios has made eight starts at home this year, going 5-1 with a 2.39 ERA and a .216 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Astros-Blue Jays Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -102

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Astros vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: SCHN/Sportsnet

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are 12th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Yordan Alvarez has led the way this year. He is hitting .294 this year with 19 doubles, 16 home runs, and 41 RBIs. Further, he is hitting on base at a .371 rate while scoring 48 times. Also driving in runs this year with Yainer Diaz. He is hitting .282 on the year with seven home runs, 41 RBIS, and 34 runs scored. Kyle Tucker leads the team in home runs this year. He is hitting .266 on the year with 19 home runs. Tucker has driven in 40 runs, stolen 10 bases, and scored 42 times on the year.

Jake Meyers comes into the game hot. He is hitting .368 over the last week, with a home run and four RBIs. Further, Meyers has scored six times in the last week while also stealing a base. Jose Altuve continues to hit well in nthe last week. He is hitting .381 with a .435 on-base percentage in the last week. He has a home run, four RBIS, three stolen bases, and three runs scored. Yainer Diaz may be the hottest bat in the lineup. He is hitting .478 in the last week, with four RBIS and three runs scored.

Current Astros have 89 career at-bats against Jose Beirros, with four home runs and 13 RBIs. Alex Bregman has been highly successful against Berrior. He is six for 23 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. Jose Altuve also has some success. He is five for 22 with a home run and Five RBIS. Meanwhile, Chas McCormick is six for nin against Berrios in his career.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 24th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 20th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr leads the way this year. He is hitting .297 on the year with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. He has also scored 40 times this year. Meanwhile, Daulton Varsho is not hitting well, but driving in runs. He is hitting just .199 with a .278 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, and 35 RBIS while scoring 41 times. Rounding out the top bats is Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He is hitting .292 on the year with a .338 on-base percentage. He has seven home runs and two triples while driving in 333. Kiner-Falefa has also scored 32 times.

Valdimir Guerrero Jr has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .500 in the last week with four home runs, 17 RBIS, and six runs scored. Goerge Springer is also hot. He is hitting .500 in the last week with three home runs and ten RBIS while scoring four times. Scoring a bunch of runs in the last week with Isaiah Kiner-Falefa. He is hitting .417 in the last week with a home run.

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays are coming off a series in which they have been hit and miss. They scored nine runs in each of the two wins over the Yankees but scored just six combined runs in nthe two losses. They also gave up 24 runs in those two games. Spencer Arrighetti has turned things around as of late, and the Astros have won nine of their last ten games. They are the hotter teams and have deeper offenses. While Jose Berrios has been solid at home, the bullpen will fail him in this one. Take the Astros to win.

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-102)