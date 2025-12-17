Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams is in danger of missing Week 16's edition of Thursday Night Football, as he received a doubtful label for the meeting with the Seattle Seahawks, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Rams are listing WR Davante Adams as doubtful for Thursday night’s game in Seattle due to his hamstring injury,” Schefter shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Adams had not practiced in the lead-up to the showdown between the Rams and the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The 32-year-old Adams hurt his hamstring while running a route in the fourth quarter of the Rams' Week 15 41-34 win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, over the Detroit Lions.

The former Fresno State Bulldogs star wide receiver managed to play through the same hamstring issue during Los Angeles' 45-17 victory on the road at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, against the Arizona Cardinals, but it looks like Adams doesn't have enough time to get healthy enough to play versus Seattle, given the short turnaround.

There is no ideal time for the Rams to be without someone like Adams, but his potential absence carries greater significance in Week 16.

Although the Rams have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, they are still in a tight battle for the NFC West title. They are currently No. 1 in the division with an 11-3 record, but the Seahawks are right behind them in the standings with the same 11-3 slate.

Adams is second on the Rams so far in the 2025 NFL season with 789 receiving yards, but he is leading the league with 14 touchdown receptions on 60 catches and 114 targets.