Chris Bassitt takes to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they host the Houston Astros. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Astros-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs.Chris Bassit

Framber Valdez (6-5) with a 4.11 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Valdez has a rough last outing, going just 4.2 innings, giving up ten hits, and a home run. Six runs would be scored against him and he took the no-decision against the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Valdez has made seven road starts this year, going 3-3 with a 4.54 ERA and a .263 opponent batting average.

Chris Bassitt (7-6) with a 43.24 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: Bassitt went six innings last time out, giving up six hits and two walks. One run scored, but it was unearned and he took the win over the Yankees.

2024 Home Splits: In nine starts at home this year, Bassit is 5-3 with a 3.51 ERA and a .269 opponent batting average/

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Blue Jays Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -120

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Astros vs. Blue Jays

Time: 1:07 PM ET/ 10:07 AM PT

TV: SCHN/Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are 11th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, eight in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Yordan Alvarez has led the way this year. He is hitting .297 this year with 19 doubles, 18 home runs, and 46 RBIs. Further, he is getting on base at a .374 rate while scoring 51 times. Also driving in runs this year with Yainer Diaz. He is hitting .274 on the year with seven home runs, 41 RBIS, and 34 runs scored. Jose Altuve is also having a great year. He is hitting .308 with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs. He has also stolen 13 bases and scored 51 times.

Jose Altuve is also hot at the dish. He is hitting .409 over the last week with a home run, five RBIS and three runs scored. Yordan Alvarez is also hot. He is hitting .429 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has scored seven in the last week. Yanier Diaz rounds out the hot ats, hitting .370 in the last week with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Current Astros have 107 career at-bats against Chris Bassitt. Yordan Alavarez has dominated. He is eight for 18 with five home runs and 11 RBIs against Bassitt. Alex Bregman is also eight for 23 with ah ome run and four RBIS while Jose Altuve has a home run and two RBIs while going 7-32 against Bassitt.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 23rd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 22nd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr leads the way this year. He is hitting .28 on the year with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. He has also scored 42 times this year. Meanwhile, Daulton Varsho is not hitting well, but driving in runs. He is hitting just .195 with a .277 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, and 35 RBIS while scoring 41 times. Davis Schneider is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .214 but with ten home runs, 35 RBIS, and 32 runs scored.

Valdimir Guerrero Jr has also been hot in the last week. He is hitting .450 in the last week with three home runs, 10 RBIS, and six runs scored. Goerge Springer is also hot. He is hitting .474 in the last week with three home runs and 11 RBIS while scoring four times. Justin Turner rounds out the other hot bats, gitting .333 in the last week, but getting on base at a .5320 rate. He has three RBIS and four runs scored.

The Blue Jays have 64 career at-bats against Framber Valdez. They have hit .234 with a home run and four RBIs. Bo Bichette is 4-13 with one home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Ernie Clement is 3-8 with a walk against Valdez.

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays have Chris Bassit going to the mound and he has been solid this year. While Framber Valdez is a great pitcher, he has not been as good this year. With how the Jays are swinging the bat, if they get a solid start from Bassitt, they should be in a good position to take the win in this one. Expect this to be a back-and-forth game, but the Blue Jays will come out on top.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+102)