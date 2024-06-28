The Astros make the trip to New York City to face the Mets! These two teams are having very similar seasons with both teams struggling to find consistency. However, both teams are red-hot recently and come into this series with a lot of momentum. Our MLB odds series has our Astros-Mets prediction, odds, and pick for Saturday.

Astros-Mets Projected Starters

Framber Valdez vs. Tylor Megill

Framber Valdez (6-5) with a 3.68 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched seven innings and gave up one run on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in an Astros win.

2024 Road Splits: (3-3) 3.65 ERA

Tylor Megill (2-4) with a 4.81 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched three innings and gave up six runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts in a Mets loss.

2024 Home Splits: (1-2) 2.61 ERA

MLB Odds: Astros-Mets Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -126

New York Mets: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Astros vs. Mets

Time: 4:10 pm ET

TV: Space City Home Network / SNY

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros have opened this season struggling with consistency. They have a 40-40 record currently and have been red-hot, winning seven straight. Despite their struggles, their offense has been great this season with the second-best batting average in the MLB. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz, and Yordan Alvarez have been great for Houston behind the plate. The issue is all on the mound where they have struggled. Ronel Blanco, Framber Valdez, and Justin Verlander have stood out on a struggling staff. The Astros have talent, but they need to put it together more consistently and are playing much better recently.

The Astros are starting Framber Valdez on the mound. He has an 6-5 record, a 3.68 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP. Valdez has allowed 33 runs on 71 hits with 26 walks and 63 strikeouts through 80.2 innings up to this point in the season. In his 13 appearances for Houston this season, the Astros are 6-7. Valdez has not been a disaster like the rest of the Astros pitching staff, but he has not been consistent at all. This is an interesting matchup because the Mets have gotten red-hot from behind the plate recently, but have not been all that consistent in their own right.

The offense for the Astros has been the best in the MLB this season. They are first in batting average at .263 after they finished last season at .259. Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, and Yordan Alvarez lead the Astros in almost every important batting category. Altuve leads in .303 batting average and total hits at 99. Tucker leads in home runs at 19 and in OBP at .395. Finally, Alvarez leads in RBI at 41. The Astros have been great on offense, and they have red-hot recently. They get a decent matchup against Jose Quintana on the mound, who has been inconsistent at best for the Mets.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets had a complete makeover from last year to this year. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for them, but they are 39-39 this season and have won four out of their last five games. Their bats have jumped above average after struggling earlier this season, while their pitching has still struggled. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, and Brandon Nimmo have been solid behind the plate despite their struggles on offense. Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Butto have been solid despite the staff struggling. The Mets have struggled this season, but they are playing well leading into this matchup.

The Mets are starting Tylor Megill on the mound and he has a 2-4 record, a 4.81 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP. Megill has allowed 21 runs on 32 hits with 16 walks and 43 strikeouts through 33.2 innings. In the seven games he has started this season, the Mets are 2-5. This is a difficult matchup for him because the Astros' offense has been great this season. Megill has struggled in his time pitching this season and has been one of the weak links for the Mets with their pitching staff.

The Mets have not been great behind the plate overall, but they have gotten red-hot recently. They have a .248 batting average after having a .238 batting average last season. Starling Marte, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Lindor led the way in most batting categories this season. Nimmo leads in RBI at 46 and in OBP at .360. Then, Marte leads in batting average at .278, Alonso leads in home runs at 16, and Lindor in total hits at 78. They get an interesting matchup in this game because Valdez has been inconsistent, switching between solid play and struggling on the mound.

Final Astros-Mets Prediction & Pick

These teams are both red-hot leading into this matchup and that is why this game should be close. Still, the Astros have the pitching advantage with Valdez over Megill for the Mets. The Astros also have the better offense because it is the best in the MLB. The Mets can keep this close, but the Astros should win and cover on the road.

Final Astros-Mets Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+128)