Hunter Brown takes the mound for the Houston Astros as they face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Twins prediction and pick.

Astros-Twins Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs. Joe Ryan

Hunter Brown (6-5) with a 4.07 ERA and 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Brown went six innings in his last start, giving up two hits and three walks. He did not give up a run and took the win over the Blue Jays.

2024 Road Splits: Brown has made eight appearances and started seven games on the road. He is 3-3 with a 4.91 ERA and a .285 opponent batting average.

Joe Ryan (5-5) with a 3.21 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP

Last Start: Joe Ryan went 5.2 innings giving up two hits and striking out ten. He would allow two runs, with just one earned, but took the no-decision in a win against the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: Ryan has made eight starts at home, going 3-3 with a 3.70 ERA and a .213 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Twins Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +124

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Astros vs. Twins

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: SCHN/BSNO

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros are 11th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting first in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Yordan Alvarez has led the way this year. He is hitting .302 this year with 21 doubles, 19 home runs, and 49 RBIs. Further, he is getting on base at a .385 rate while scoring 55 times. Also driving in runs this year with Yainer Diaz. He is hitting .276 on the year with seven home runs, 45 RBIS, and 34 runs scored. Jose Altuve is also having a great year. He is hitting .308 with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs. He has also stolen 13 bases and scored 53 times.

Yordan Alvarez also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .478 over the last week with a .636 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and eight RBIs while scoring 11 runs in the last week. Jeremy Pena also comes in hitting well. He is hitting .280 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored. Overall, the Astros offense has taken off. In the last week, they have hit .270 with a .355 on-base percentage. They have eight home runs and have scored 44 times in the last seven games.

Current members of the Astros have 54 career at-bats against Joe Ryan. They have hit .296 against him. Yordan Alvarez has been great against Ryan. He is four for ten with three home runs and seven RBIs. Alex Bregman has also been solid, going five for ten with two doubles, a home run, two walks, and three RBIs. Chas McCormick has also had success against Ryan. He is three for eight with a home run and two RBIs.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are sixth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting ninth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Carlos Correa leads the way this year. He is hitting .311 on the year with a .381 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 41 RBIs while scoring 46 times so far this year. Ryan Jeffers has been slugging well this year. He is hitting .237 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 14 home runs and 46 RBIs while scoring 34 times this year. Carlos Santana rounds out the top bats of the year. He has hit .246 on the year, with a .326 on-base percentage. Santana has 12 home runs, 39 RBIS, and 33 runs scored.

Jose Miranda is swinging the hot bat right now. He is hitting .458 in the last week with five RBIs and six runs scored. Ryan Jeffers has also been sold in the last week. He is hitting .250 with a home run and five RBIs in the last week, plus scoring twice. Carlos Correa is also continuing his solid year. He is hitting .333 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs, and five runs scored in nthe last five games he has played.

Current Twins have 50 career at-bats against Hunter Brown. They have hit .280 against him. Trevor Larnach is just one for five but has a home run and a walk. Meanwhile, Willi Castro is three or five with an RBI as well. Jose Miranda has the other home run against Brown, going one for six with that home run.

Final Astros-Twins Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams have been playing well as of late. They both have solid pitchers going, but the offensive units have been phenomenal. Expect both starters to give up a few runs, but the game to open up late against the bullpens. With how the offensive units are swinging the bat, take the over in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Astros-Twins Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5 (-110)