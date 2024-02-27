The 2023 Oakland Athletics had one of the worst seasons ever. Their 10-45 start was the worst of any team since the 1904 Washington Senators, they only finished the season with 50 wins, and at some points in the season, it looked like they would break the record for the most losses in the modern era. Fans are loyal, though, and spring training brings new hope, even for the worst teams. Spring training is here now for the Athletics, and fans are eager to watch their team despite their poor outlook.
Obviously, that poor outlook doesn't stop with their bad roster. This will be the A's final season in Oakland before they relocate to Las Vegas (although there have been some hiccups in that process). Therefore, fans will want to watch the Athletics before it is too late, and this will be the last spring training to do so while the team still represents the Bay Area.
Athletics 2024 spring training schedule
This is the Athletics' last season in Oakland, but obviously, they don't play their spring training games there. Instead, they are in the Cactus League and play their games at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona. The team's spring training schedule is below.
Feb. 24 vs. Rockies – (L) 5-1
Feb. 25 @ Dodgers – (L) 4-2
Feb. 26 vs. Diamondbacks – (W) 9-8
Feb. 27 @ Guardians: 12:05 p.m. PT
Feb. 28 vs. Giants: 12:05 p.m. PT
Feb. 29 vs. Padres: 12:05 p.m. PT
March 1 @ Royals: 12:05 p.m. PT
March 2 @ Mariners: 12:10 p.m. PT
March 3 vs. Rangers: 12:05 p.m. PT
March 4 @ Reds: 12:05 p.m. PT
March 6 @ Angels: 12:10 p.m. PT
March 7 vs. Guardians: 12:05 p.m. PT
March 8 @ Brewers/ vs, Brewers (split-squad): 12:10 p.m. PT/ 6:05 p.m. PT
March 9 @ Giants/vs. Brewers (split-squad): 12:05 p.m. PT/: 1:05 p.m. PT
March 10 vs. Royals: 1:05 p.m. PT
March 11 @ Diamondbacks: 1:10 p.m. PT
March 12 vs. Mariners: 1:05 p.m. PT
March 13 @ Padres: 1:10 p.m. PT
March 14 @ Cubs: 1:05 p.m. PT
March 15 vs. Giants: 1:05 p.m. PT
March 16 vs. Brewers/@ Rockies (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. PT/1:10 p.m. PT
March 17 vs. White Sox: 1:05 p.m. PT
March 18 @ Diamondbacks: 1:10 p.m. PT
March 19 @ Rangers: 1:05 p.m. PT
March 20 vs. Cubs: 1:05 p.m. PT
March 22 vs. Reds/@ White Sox (split-squad): 1:05 p.m. PT
March 23 vs. Angels: 12:05 p.m. PT
March 25 vs. Giants: 6:40 p.m. PT
March 26 @ Giants: 5:05 p.m. PT
Athletics TV/streaming guide
Every A's home game will be available on Bloomberg 960 AM and A's Cast. The regional sports network that televises A's games to their market is NBC Sports California, and they will broadcast the March 15th and March 25th games on television. FuboTV will play the games that are on NBC Sports California.
The A's roster might be a little bit bare, but that also means that spring training will be really important. There are several roster spots available that players will be fighting for, and good performances in the spring training games will help players get those spots.