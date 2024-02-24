The saga of the Oakland Athletics relocation to Las Vegas continues.
Earlier this month, Oakland mayor Sheng Thao echoed Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman's comments that the Athletics' Las Vegas stadium plan didn't make sense:
“Oakland @MayorShengThao agrees with the Mayor of Las Vegas’ comments on the A’s. ‘100%! Keeping the A’s in Oakland is what’s best for everyone including Las Vegas. My door is open to John Fisher and to anyone else that has the means and desire to purchase the A’s and keep them in the Town. We have the plan, the sites, and the money. Let’s keep the A’s rooted in Oakland!'”
Now, appearing on Foul Territory, Thao says that she is confident she could find multiple potential buyers if John Fisher's A's Vegas relocation fails:
“We're ready. Here in Oakland, California, we are a Major League city.”
Sheng says that she is confident that she could find multiple buyers for the Athletics if Fisher decided to sell. Despite his track record as an owner, which involves constantly cutting payroll to the point that the A's are nearly unwatchable, Fisher appears to have no plans to sell at this point. Perhaps a failure to relocate the team to Las Vegas would change that mindset.
The Athletics' plan to have a stadium in Las Vegas is seeing yet another obstacle, with a group of public educators (Strong Public Schools Nevada) filing a lawsuit against the state of Nevada and Governor Joe Lomardo that questions the merits of a bill that was passed to permit funding of the ballpark.
The teachers had lost in court the first time they challenged the bill, referred to as “SB1.” But they haven't backed away from the fight, as they found renewed passion to stop the funding for the proposed Athletics stadium in Las Vegas.