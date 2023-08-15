The Oakland Athletics are on the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals for the second game of a three game set Tuesday night. Below we will continue with our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cardinals won the first game of the series 7-5. St. Louis scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take the lead, and win the game. Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, and Jordan Walker each had two hits in the game. Goldschmidt homered in the win while he combined with Walker for five RBI. Miles Mikolas was the starting pitcher in the game. He went 6 1/3 innings, allowed four runs on five hits, and struck out four. Jojo Romero was the winning pitcher as he went 1 1/3 perfect innings and struck out two.

Oakland had eight hits on the night from seven different players. Seth Brown had two hits and two RBI on the night to lead the team. Esteury Ruiz hit a two-run home run on the night. However, their pitching staff could not keep the lead. J.P Sears was pretty good as he went five innings, allowed just three runs, and struck out six. Angel Felipe allowed three runs in just 1/3 of an inning to suffer the loss. On the night, the Athletics struck out 11 total batters, however they walked 10, as well.

The Athletics will put Spenser Watkins on the mound as he makes his season debut. Dakota Hudson will start for the Cardinals.

Here are the Athletics-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Cardinals Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-108)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-111)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Cardinals

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Oakland is not a great hitting team, however they have a decent matchup in this one. Hudson has allowed 33 hits in 31 1/3 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting .270 off him this season, and the Athletics need to continue that. Oakland will give up runs, so it will be up to the hitters to carry the team in this game. With Hudson being as hittable as he is, the Athletics should be able to rack up some hits and score some runs. If they can do that, the Athletics will cover the spread.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have a good chance to put up some runs in this game. The Athletics have Watkins making his season debut, and 2022 was not a great year for him. He allowed opponents to bat .281 off him during the 2022 season, and this year in triple-A has not been any better. In 46 1/3 innings pitched in the minors this season, hitters have an average of .328 off him. The Cardinals should have no trouble getting to Watkins in this game, and they should be able to score some runs.

Final Athletics-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

I have said it before, and I will say it again; I will not bet on the Athletics. I expect the Cardinals to handle their business in this game and put up a big number. My money is on the Cardinals to cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (-111), Over 9.5 (-104)