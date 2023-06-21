The Oakland Athletics take on the Cleveland Guardians in game two of a three game set Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Guardians won game one in comeback fashion and in extra innings. All three games the Guardians have won against the Athletics this season have come in extra innings. In the game, Tony kemp led the Athletics with two hits and a home run. Ryan Noda also picked up his 27th RBI of the season. Amed Rosario had a three-hit day for the Guardians while Jose Ramirez picked up two hits of his own. Both Rosario and Ramirez had an RBI on the night. The game-winning run was driven in by Andres Gimenez in the 10th inning. The Guardians' bullpen threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit to help the Guardians win.

Paul Blackburn will start for the Athletics while Gavin Williams makes his MLB debut in the game.

Here are the Athletics-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Guardians Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-134)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Guardians

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Blackburn has made four starts this season after coming back from injury. He has allowed three earned runs or less in three of those four starts. The Athletics are 2-2 when Blackburn starts and they have coverd a +1.5 spread in three of his four starts. Blackburn was an all-star in 2022 and is pitching like one so far this season. Blackburn gives the Athletics a good chance to cover this spread against the Guardians.

This game will be won on the mound. The Guardians do not hit for a lot of power. They have the fourth worst OPS, the fewest home runs by a good margin, and the fourth fewest runs. The Guardians do not hit the ball well and Blackburn is a good pitcher. If Blackburn can have a good game, the Athletics should be able to cover this spread, or even win.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Gavin Williams is making his MLB debut. He is the Guardians top prospect and has a lot of potential. He has an upper 90's fastball with two solid breaking balls and a pretty good changeup. The Athletics are the worst offense in the MLB, so Williams has a very good matchup in his debut. If he can give five or six strong innings, the Guardians should be able to cover the spread.

Williams has been outstanding in the minor leagues this season. In 60 1/3 innings pitched, Williams has a 2.39 ERA, 81 strikeouts to 24 walks and just 35 hits allowed. That is an oBA of .170, and his minor league career oBA is .172. Williams does not allow many hits and his strikeouts are up. This means his stuff is well above average and opposing hitters have a lot of trouble picking up the ball. Williams should be able to have a good debut against the Athletics in this game.

Final Athletics-Guardians Prediction & Pick

I am a huge fan of Gavin Williams. He is a top prospect with very good stuff. In this matchup with the Athletics, I like the Guardians to cover the spread. I also think the under is a very good play.

Final Athletics-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5 (+112), Under 8 (-105)