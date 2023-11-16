The Athletics are moving to Las Vegas, but the plan for home games in the interim is going to be rough on A's fans.

The Oakland Athletics will be relocating to Las Vegas after a unanimous vote by MLB owners took place on Thursday, but the plan for the A's home games in the interim is going to be rough on fans. The Athletics won't be able to move into their new ballpark in Vegas until 2028, but the franchise does still have a lease to play in the Oakland Coliseum for the 2024 season.

The plan for Athletics' home games, however, will be to play at a revolving series of home sites, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The A’s told MLB they plan to play in a revolving series of sites until they move, one MLB owner told USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has yet to publicly address the plans. They will play games in Summerlin, Nevada, home of the A’s Triple-A team, Oracle Park in San Francisco, where the San Francisco Giants play, and perhaps also the Coliseum.”

The future of baseball in Oakland

The A's are the third professional sports team to leave Oakland (Raiders, Warriors) over the last five years and will join the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The A's have played in Oakland for the last 55 years, but the city and Fisher were unable to reach an agreement on a new ballpark.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao wants the Athletics branding and name to stay in Oakland, and for the city to become an MLB expansion candidate, via USA Today.

“We are disappointed by the outcome of this vote,’’ Thao said in a statement. “ But we do not see this as the end of the road. We all know there is a long way to go before shovels in the ground and that there are a number of unresolved issues surrounding this move.

“I have also made it clear to the Commissioner that the A’s branding and name should stay in Oakland and we will continue to work to pursue expansion opportunities. Baseball has a home in Oakland even if the A’s ownership relocates.”