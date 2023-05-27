If you ever wondered about the challenges of the home-buying experience, just ask the Oakland Athletics. The A’s have faced the same stresses as any couple in search of a good home. Is the location right? How’s the neighborhood? Who will be their neighbors? Are there convenient amenities nearby? Is it safe for children? Are there any possums in the area?

For the better part of half a decade or more, the A’s have been grappling with these kinds of questions. In their relentless search for a new stadium, they have explored multiple locations in and around Oakland, including Fremont, San Jose, and even considering rebuilding the Oakland Coliseum at the waterfront. And now, Las Vegas seems to be the latest trend.

The A’s have seemingly adopted a script akin to the 1989 film Major League, with team owner John J. Fisher playing the role of Rachel Phelps. Following Phelps’ blueprint to dismantle the Cleveland Indians and relocate them to Miami, Fisher has stripped the A’s of their competitive essence, often resembling a minor league team. Currently holding the worst record in the league at 10-43, they are far from a competitive team.

However, on Friday, the most dysfunctional team in MLB has once again moved a step closer—maybe, hopefully—to finding their new home in Las Vegas. But could it all be in vain… yet again?

The A’s have unveiled another rendering for a proposed new stadium, this time at the Tropicana site on the Las Vegas strip. While the stadium’s design is impressive and showcases unique elements such as a partially retractable roof offering views of the Las Vegas skyline, concerns arise regarding the A’s continued struggles with typical mismanagement.

The projected cost of the proposed stadium is a staggering $1.5 billion, with $395 million in public financing. This raises questions about the prioritization of public funds and whether they should be utilized to finance a privately-owned team. Moreover, the A’s long history of failed attempts to secure a new stadium, spanning now from Oakland to Las Vegas and everywhere in between, makes this latest endeavor seem like a desperate move to find a permanent home.

Aside from the quest for public funding and the A’s plea for someone to put a roof over their head (or at least half of one), there are two other significant concerns that have received little attention.

Las Vegas stadium positioning

One of the major issues surrounding the proposed stadium is its positioning.

Rule 1:04, which governs the positioning of a baseball field, states that “the line connecting home plate with second base shall run East-Northeast.” However, the proposed stadium in Las Vegas would face more west, seemingly disregarding this rule. This raises doubts about the legitimacy of the proposed stadium and its suitability as the A’s future home.

Admittedly, this is a guideline that most MLB teams now overlook, treating it more as a suggestion than a rule. The A’s obviously aim to create an aesthetically pleasing stadium that showcases elements of the famous Las Vegas skyline, like the MGM Grand Hotel.

Hot desert heat

But who could forget the scorching Las Vegas desert heat? With limited leverage in their search for a new stadium, the A’s find themselves in a compromising position. The early-stage proposal and renderings, although subject to change, only feature a partially retractable roof. For a team desperately seeking a new and inviting home that fans will flock to, subjecting them to blistering heat doesn’t seem like a wise move.

While the proposed stadium’s design holds some impressive aspects, the move to Las Vegas raises too many concerns. The team needs to take a step back and carefully consider the implications of their decisions before rushing into any further actions. Of course, considering it’s the A’s we’re talking about, nothing is certain.