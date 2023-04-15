Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Oakland Athletics apparently have a possum living in their visiting team’s broadcast booth. Yes, you ready that correctly, a possum.

The New York Mets are currently playing on the road against the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum. New York’s broadcast team explained that they weren’t able to call the game in the usual visiting team’s booth due to the possum’s presence, per SNY.

Last night, Gary and Ron shared the story of how they got moved out of the visiting television booth thanks to a possum 😂 pic.twitter.com/t3aK3siEzT — SNY (@SNYtv) April 15, 2023

The Mets broadcasters explained how the possum actually appeared during a live Los Angeles Angels broadcast while the Halos were playing in Oakland.

“The Angels played here at the beginning of the season… Wayne Randazzo our friend (Angels TV broadcaster) told us that in the opening game of the season, the possum, who apparently lives somewhere in the wall behind that visitor’s TV booth, made an appearance during the game in their booth.”

The Mets broadcast team then explained why they couldn’t call their game against the Athletics in the booth.

“When our tech people walked into the booth… (they) immediately were met by the stench of the possum having, you know, done his business in the booth.”

The Athletics clearly need a new stadium. Whether it’s in Oakland, or a different city such as Las Vegas or Salt Lake City, the team needs a change. This certainly isn’t the first time the Oakland Coliseum has endured a pressing issue, and it likely won’t be the last.

The team has reportedly tried to set traps for the possum, but for now, the possum practically owns the visiting team’s broadcast booth in Oakland.