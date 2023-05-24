The Oakland Athletics (10-40) look to end their six game losing streak against the Seattle Mariners (24-24) Wednesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Mariners prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Athletics have scored just four runs in the first two games of this series, and on the season, they have not played well against Seattle. In five games against the Mariners, the Athletics are batting .172. Esteury Ruiz has six hits against Seattle and Ramon Laureano has five, but they are the only two players above two hits. On the mound, the Athletics have a 5.52 ERA against the Mariners, but that is surprisingly lower than their total ERA on the year. Oakland definitely needs to pick up their play if they want to win this game.

The Mariners are batting .234 against the Athletics this season. Jarred Kelenic has seven hits, including a home run in five games and the Mariners have eight home runs as a team against Oakland. Eugenio Suarez has six RBI in five games to lead the Mariners against Oakland. Seattle has been solid on the mound. They have a 1.96 ERA against the Athletics and a 0.78 WHIP. In 46 innings, they have allowed 27 hits and struck out 51.

The starting pitchers for this game are Ken Waldichuk and Bryce Miller.

Here are the Athletics-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Mariners Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+116)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-140)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Mariners

TV: NBC Sports California, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics only have 10 wins all season. However, five of those wins have come when Waldichuk was the starting pitcher. In nine starts, Waldichuk has gone at least five innings in eight. He gives the Athletics their best chance of winning. If you take out his first two starts of the season, Waldichuk has a 1-1 record with a 5.06 ERA. In those seven starts, the Athletics are 5-2. Waldichuk will need to keep the Mariners in check in this game if the Athletics want to cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Bryce Miller is off to a fantastic start in his MLB career. Through 25 1/3 innings pitched, Miller has allowed just 11 hits and walked two. This gives him a WHIP of 0.51 and he has only allowed four earned runs. Miller has not been striking out many batters after his debut, but he has been getting outs. The Athletics are not great at hitting and the Mariners have a great scouting report against them, so Miller should be able to have a good game in this one.

Miller made his debut against the Athletics. He threw six innings, allowed one run on two hits and struck out 10. He had a lot of success against the Athletics in that game and there is no reason he should not have the same outing Wednesday night. Miller does no need to throw a shutout, but the Athletics can be sneaky good sometimes. As long as he pitches as he has been this season, the Mariners will cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Expect the Mariners to win this one. The Athletics are tough to bet on, so the Bryce Miller and the Mariners should cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-140), Over 8.5 (-105)