The Oakland Athletics are on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mariners have won all seven games this season against the Athletics. In those games, Seattle has outscored Oakland 37-13. The Mariners have not allowed the Athletics to score more than three runs in any of the seven games played this season. On that note, the Mariners have a 1.83 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, and 9.6 K/9 against the Athletics this season. All seven starts have resulted in a quality starts for the Mariners. At the plate, Seatle has a .240 batting average against Oakland. They do have 11 home runs, though. Ty France has three of those homers while six other active players hit home runs, as well.

The Athletics are batting .168 against the Mariners this season. They have just two home runs, seven doubles, and 10 drawn walks in the seven games played. Esteury Ruiz leads the team with six hits, two doubles, and a triple. Seth Brown and J.J Bleday were the two home run hitters in the series. On the mound, the Athletics have a 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 8.1 K/9 against the Mariners. They have allowed three runs or less in three of the seven games played.

Kyle Muller will start for the Athletics while Bryan Woo will get the ball for the Mariners.

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+114)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-137)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Mariners

TV: NBC Sports California, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics are going to have to hit the ball well in this game. They have been getting shutdown by the Mariners this season, but that needs to change. Woo has made four home starts, and they have not been good. He has allowed opponents to hit .266 off him, and six of his eight home runs allowed have come at home. The Athletics do not have a great matchup in this one, but they can definitely do some damage if they lock in. If Oakland can find a way to do just that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have been dominating the Athletics on the mound, however, it is at the plate where they will win this game. Seattle is facing a struggling pitcher in Kyle Muller. He allows opponents to hit .335 off him this season, and he is much worse on the road. In five road starts, Muller has a 10.41 ERA, and opponents are batting .357 off him. He can not keep batters off the bases in general, but especially when pitching away from home. The Mariners have been swinging a hot bat lately, so they should have no problem covering this spread.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick

As I have mentioned over, and over again, the Athletics are not a team that I would bet on. They have played Seattle close a few times, but I do not think they do will in this game. I am taking the Mariners to cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-137), Under 8.5 (-110)