The Oakland Athletics grabbed a big 12-8 win on the road Friday against the Kansas City Royals, but there was a very controversial moment on the team’s broadcast prior to the first pitch. A’s announcer Glen Kuiper appeared to utter a racial slur when discussing what he and Dallas Braden did before the series opener.

Via Timothy Burke:

For those asking why Glen Kuiper just made an on-air apology, here's why. pic.twitter.com/k1we7gf3GT — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 6, 2023

Kuiper clearly meant to say Negro League museum but instead, he used a very inappropriate word. Unacceptable. As you can see, that tweet blew up with 8.4 million views and a ton of replies criticizing the announcer for his actions. Shortly after, Kuiper apologized on the broadcast, via ESPN:

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to … a little earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper said. “And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

The Athletics also responded to the situation:

“The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation,” the statement said.

Kuiper has been calling A’s games for 20 years now. But, he could very well be out of a job after this. There’s no place in any sport for racism and to be brutally honest, those two words are different enough that you simply don’t say one instead of the other. And by the sounds of it, the Athletics are absolutely furious about what he’s done.