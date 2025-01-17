The Athletics continue their aggressive offseason spending, adding former Texas Rangers reliever José Leclerc on a one-year, $10 million deal for the 2025 season. Leclerc, 31, brings a wealth of experience to the A’s bullpen.

“Right-handed reliever José Leclerc and the Athletics are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, sources tell ESPN.” via Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

Debuting in 2016 with Texas, he was vital to the Rangers’ pitching staff during their successful 2023 World Series run. That season, he posted a stellar 2.68 ERA while striking out 67 batters over 57 innings. However, his performance dipped slightly in 2024, as his ERA climbed to 4.32 across 66 2/3 innings. Despite the rise in ERA, advanced metrics suggest his underlying performance remained solid. His 3.57 expected ERA, paired with increases in strikeout rate and decreases in walks and barrel percentage, indicate he’s still a reliable high-leverage arm.

Known for his devastating arsenal, Leclerc uses a four-pitch mix: a four-seamer, slider, cutter, and changeup. His slider, in particular, has been a standout, generating an elite 47.2% whiff rate. Over the past two seasons, he has ranked in the 96th percentile in whiff rate, showcasing his ability to consistently miss bats.

Jose Leclerc heads to Sacramento, joins the A's

Leclerc’s signing is part of a broader trend for the Athletics, who have significantly ramped up their financial investments this offseason. According to Spotrac, the A’s have now spent $150.46 million, the third-most in the American League, trailing only the Yankees ($264.5 million) and Rangers ($151.7 million). This marks a dramatic shift for the franchise, which spent just $43.7 million last offseason.

Danny Vietti highlighted the team's spending spree on X, formerly Twitter: “The Athletics have now spent $150.46 million this offseason, per Spotrac. That is the 7th-most in MLB. Includes the Brent Rooker extension, international signees, arbitration and free agents.”

In making room for Leclerc on the roster, the A’s designated right-hander Will Klein for assignment. Leclerc’s addition solidifies an evolving bullpen and reinforces Oakland’s commitment to competing in a tough AL West division. His veteran presence and proven postseason experience will provide stability in late-game situations.

With Leclerc on board, the Athletics are signaling their intent to transform from perennial underdog to legitimate contender. As Leclerc enters his age-31 season, the A’s are betting on his proven track record and elite strikeout ability to help lead their bullpen to success.