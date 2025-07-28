Although the Athletics' first season in Sacramento hasn't gone to plan, the franchise can still be fun to watch. A major reason is due to the rookie duo of first baseman Nick Kurtz and shortstop Jacob Wilson. Each of them has certainly made their mark with the Athletics so far. Now, Kurtz has cemented his place in franchise lore. According to Athletics beat writer Martin Gallegos on X (formerly Twitter), Kurtz's second straight AL Player of the Week award has tied him up with a franchise legend: Barry Zito.

“Shocker: Nick Kurtz has been named AL Player of the Week for a second consecutive week,” posted Gallegos on the social media platform. “Ninth time an A’s player has won the award in back-to-back weeks and the first time since 2000, when Barry Zito won on September 9 and co-honors with Jason Giambi on September 16.”

Zito starred for the A's for seven seasons over two stints (2000-2006 and 2015). He got his start in the majors with the franchise when they were still in Oakland and ended his career there as well. His 2002 AL Cy Young award-winning season was one of the best pitching campaigns in MLB history. His partnership with Mark Mulder and Tim Hudson at the top of the A's rotation made them one of the best teams of the 2000s. Although the franchise hasn't experienced highs like it used to during that time in at least a few years, the duo of Kurtz and Wilson has certainly given many Athletics fans hope for the fu

Can Nick Kurtz carve name into Athletics history like Barry Zito?

So far, both rookies have made a big impression. Wilson was named the AL's starting shortstop in the All-Star Game. Kurtz won his second straight AL Player of the Week award largely due to his four-home run game a few days ago. As the season has progressed, Kurtz has only gotten more and more comfortable in the majors.

The Athletics certainly hope that growth continues. Both players have helped to bring fans to Sacramento. It is undoubtedly the hope of the A's brass that they continue to do so over the next few years as the team transitions to Las Vegas. If Kurtz and Wilson continue their hot start in the majors, then the Athletics could be a force to be reckoned with once again.