In the midst of a 3-14 start, the Oakland Athletics are looking to their farm system to try and turn things around. The A’s are reportedly calling up pitcher Mason Miller, Oakland’s number three overall prospect, according to Matt Kawahara.

The move raises some eyebrows due to the timing of Miller’s promotion. Though the Athletics are desperate for quality arms, Miller doesn’t particularly have the track record that shows he’s ready for the big leagues. Since being drafted in the third round by the Athletics in 2021, Miller has thrown just 28.2 innings in 10 starts in the minors.

Miller dazzled in his Triple-A debut with the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday, tossing five no-hit innings while striking out 11 hitters. Apparently, that was enough for the Athletics to trust the young righty on a major league mound. Kawahara reports that Miller could make his debut on Wednesday, which would line up with his availability.

Though the move is questionable, Miller has impressed in his short time in the minor leagues. He has a career 2.83 ERA in 11 appearances and struck out nearly two hitters per inning.

The argument to defend the move for the Athletics is that things can’t really get much worse for the franchise. Oakland by far has the worst pitching staff in baseball this season, sporting a 7.74 ERA through 17 games, nearly two full points higher than the next team. The A’s have allowed a league-high 135 runs. The Colorado Rockies are the only other team to allow more than 100.

Mason Miller may not be ready for the major leagues, but the Athletics need arms before the season turns into a disaster of epic proportions.