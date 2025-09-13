Davante Adams' Los Angeles Rams debut was a bit of a mixed bag. On one hand, the former Green Bay Packers star had a modest stat line on paper: four catches for 51 yards isn't a bad showing by any means. That being said, Adams never found the end zone, and he had eight targets, meaning he only caught 50% of the passes thrown his way.

Fantasy football owners were a bit disappointed with his stat line: Adams went for just 9.1 fantasy points, lower than most predictions for the Rams star. Despite that, Adams said that he doesn't really care about his fantasy performance and that the win and the game film are much more important to him.

“I think you look at the tape, there was a lot of good stuff there,” Adams said, per Stu Jackson. “We obviously didn’t get to light up the stat sheet how we can. ‘We’ meaning myself and my own contribution. It’s hard to talk about ‘I’ and use that, but you’ll have games where Puka goes out there and has 130 (yards) and misses however much time throughout the game and still can go out there and light it up like that. I’m just concerned about winning at the end of the day. I know my fantasy owners are not too excited about it when it happens like that, but unfortunately that’s not in the forefront of my mind. I know they think it is. I’m just out here trying to win games and contribute and make plays when I can.”

It was Puka Nacua who made the most noise during the Rams' 14-9 win over the Houston Texans in Week 1. Nacua caught 10 passes (on 11 targets) for 130 yards, though the wide receiver didn't find the end zone as well. Instead, it was running back Kyren Williams who got a touchdown for the Rams.

Adams signed with the Rams in the offseason after spending the previous season with the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets. The star wide receiver will have a great chance to have a standout game when they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.