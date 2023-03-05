The Oakland Athletics are in the midst of an identity crisis. As negotiations for a new stadium stall, they are currently unsure where their future lies and have been pondering a move to Las Vegas. The momentum is strongly going in that direction.

Las Vegas has some baseball roots with its long history of having minor-league teams. Their current one, the Aviators, is affiliated with the Athletics already. The team’s president, Don Logan, said that Las Vegas offers a “better opportunity” than Oakland for the A’s, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“Las Vegas had always been a unique sports market, a really good sports market,” Logan said, via ESPN. “It makes sense. My perspective, make the best deal you can in Vegas and start to turn this community on. And every other [fan base] on…Las Vegas offers a dynamic that no other team has. We have 45 million visitors annually in this market, and that’s what we want — heads in beds. That’s what Las Vegas is about.”

In recent years, Las Vegas has become a hotbed for professional sports teams. They made room for the NFL’s Raiders and WNBA’s Aces to move to. The Aces are the reigning champions and have the talent to win another title. The NHL gave the city an expansion team, the Golden Knights, who have been a mainstay in the playoffs, currently lead their division and reached the Stanley Cup final in its first year. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has not been coy about the possibility of moving the Athletics there.

The Athletics are one of MLB’s worst clubs, spending little on player salaries and coming off of a 60-win season. They have already traded one of their best players, catcher Sean Murphy. A move to Las Vegas may invigorate the organization, though they would be leaving the Oakland fans out to dry again.