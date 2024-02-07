The Oakland Athletics are all set to move to las Vegas in 2028.

But will they?

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman isn't exactly rolling out the red carpet to the Athletics, who plan to build a $1.5 billion stadium in her city.

In fact, Goodman said the team's stadium plan “does not make sense” and that Athletics ownership should go back and pitch a new plan in the Bay Area.

“I personally think [the A's have] got to figure out a way to stay in Oakland to make their dream come true,” Goodman told the Front Office Sports Today podcast, which was released Tuesday.

Oakland mayor Sheng Thao echoed Goodman's sentiment on the Athletics, according to Casey Pratt of ABC7:

RECOMMENDED
The man on LEFT with book tucked in his non-pointing arm, and the Oakland Athletics logo on the hard hat of the man on the RIGHT
Athletics: Las Vegas stadium deal hits potential snag after lawsuit from Nevada teachers

Rexwell Villas ·

Athletics, Giants, Athletics Giants trade, Jonah Cox, Ross Stripling, Ross Stripling with A’s stadium in the background
Athletics acquire pitching help in trade with Giants

Scotty White ·

Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay
Mark Kotsay gets brutally honest on impact Athletics' struggles have on him

Peter Sampson ·

Oakland @MayorShengThao agrees with the Mayor of Las Vegas’ comments on the A’s. ‘100%! Keeping the A’s in Oakland is what’s best for everyone including Las Vegas. My door is open to John Fisher and to anyone else that has the means and desire to purchase the A’s and keep them in the Town. We have the plan, the sites, and the money. Let’s keep the A’s rooted in Oakland!'”

The Athletics' plan to have a stadium in Las Vegas is seeing yet another obstacle, with a group of public educators (Strong Public Schools Nevada) filing a lawsuit against the state of Nevada and Governor Joe Lomardo that questions the legal merits of a bill that was passed to allow funding of the ballpark.

The teachers had lost in court the first time they challenged the bill, referred to as “SB1.” But they're not backing away from the fight, as they found renewed passion to stop the funding for the proposed Athletics stadium in Las Vegas.