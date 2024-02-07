Oakland's mayor echoed the odd comments from the mayor of Las Vegas.

The Oakland Athletics are all set to move to las Vegas in 2028.

But will they?

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman isn't exactly rolling out the red carpet to the Athletics, who plan to build a $1.5 billion stadium in her city.

In fact, Goodman said the team's stadium plan “does not make sense” and that Athletics ownership should go back and pitch a new plan in the Bay Area.

“I personally think [the A's have] got to figure out a way to stay in Oakland to make their dream come true,” Goodman told the Front Office Sports Today podcast, which was released Tuesday.

Oakland mayor Sheng Thao echoed Goodman's sentiment on the Athletics, according to Casey Pratt of ABC7:

“Oakland @MayorShengThao agrees with the Mayor of Las Vegas’ comments on the A’s. ‘100%! Keeping the A’s in Oakland is what’s best for everyone including Las Vegas. My door is open to John Fisher and to anyone else that has the means and desire to purchase the A’s and keep them in the Town. We have the plan, the sites, and the money. Let’s keep the A’s rooted in Oakland!'”

The Athletics' plan to have a stadium in Las Vegas is seeing yet another obstacle, with a group of public educators (Strong Public Schools Nevada) filing a lawsuit against the state of Nevada and Governor Joe Lomardo that questions the legal merits of a bill that was passed to allow funding of the ballpark.

The teachers had lost in court the first time they challenged the bill, referred to as “SB1.” But they're not backing away from the fight, as they found renewed passion to stop the funding for the proposed Athletics stadium in Las Vegas.