The Oakland Athletics are the latest team to undergo a relocation plan. Let's look at the history of pro sports teams relocating.

Relocation isn't as common in pro sports as it once was. There aren't many struggling teams now in the era of lucrative television contracts and high attendance rates. Leagues are opting to expand more than relocate. However, the Oakland Athletics have been struggling to keep up attendance rates for years. Their park is behind the times, and the owner isn't interested in staying in Oakland. Therefore, it has been announced that the team will be relocating to Las Vegas. This will be the second Oakland-based team to relocate to Las Vegas, following the Oakland Raiders move in 2020. below, we'll look at pro sports teams relocating.

NFL relocation

Las Vegas Raiders – 2020

The Raiders were the third and final team during the 2010s to move out of their original location. The writing was on the wall for the Oakland Raiders, as the two previous relocations involved new California franchises. The move was many years in the making due to stadium issues with the city, much like the Athletics situation. On January 22, 2020, the team finally announced their change to the “Las Vegas Raiders.” The Raiders had talks to move to Los Angeles, San Antonio, Concord, and a joint stadium deal with the 49ers in San Francisco.

Los Angeles Chargers – 2017

The Chargers were allowed to relocate with the St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles. However, the decision was pushed back as the team wasn't ready to leave San Diego. The Raiders may have been the team to relocate along with the Rams if the league hadn't let the Chargers push back the decision. The Chargers owner tried to land a new stadium deal for two decades, but the citizens of San Diego voted against funding.

Los Angeles Rams – 2016

The Rams had been in Los Angeles from 1945 to 1995. They moved to Missouri, becoming the St. Louis Rams from 1995 to 2016. The move left Los Angeles without an NFL team. A lease agreement signed in 1995 guaranteed that by 2015, the stadium would be among the top 25% in the league. The owners approved a 30-2 vote to bring the team back to LA to become one of the pro sports teams relocating.

Tennessee Titans – 1999

After the 1995 season, Bud Adams announced that the Houston Oilers were moving to Tennessee. The Nashville stadium was going to be ready in 1999, so they played their games at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. In 1998, the Tennessee Oilers played at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. Due to the Oilers' name not making sense with Tennessee, they changed their name to the Titans with their new stadium.

Arizona Cardinals – 1988

The Cardinals were another team who resided in St. Louis until eventually relocating. The formation of the American Football League caused its owner to relocate from Chicago to St. Louis in 1960. They shared the St. Louis Cardinals name with the baseball team. The team was mediocre, and the game attendance started to dwindle. The owner, Bill Bidwell, decided to move the team to Arizona. They were the Phoenix Cardinals from 1988 to 1994 before changing to the Arizona Cardinals in 1994.

Indianapolis Colts – 1984

On March 27, 1984, the Maryland Senate passed legislation giving the city of Baltimore the right to seize ownership of the Colts by eminent domain, an idea first floated in a memo by Baltimore mayoral aide Mark Wasserman. Owner Rober Irsay said the move to Indianapolis was “a direct result” of the eminent domain bill. The Colts began play in Indianapolis in 1984, and Baltimore pursued a Canadian Football League team. In 1994, the NFL returned to Baltimore, welcoming the Ravens franchise.

NBA relocation

Brooklyn Nets – 2012

The Nets former owner, Bruce Ratner, bought the team to move them to their new arena in Brooklyn, within 14 miles of its former arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The move wasn't much, but it was enough to change the name from the New Jersey Nets to the Brooklyn Nets.

Oklahoma City Thunder – 2008

Financial problems and a failure to provide funds for a new arena were why the NBA found new ownership for the Seattle SuperSonics. Clay Bennett bought the team in 2006 but didn't reveal he was moving the franchise to Oklahoma City. Seattle has been left with a sour taste but may soon be paid back with an expansion franchise to play at their new Climate Pledge Arena. Rumors are swirling that Las Vegas and Seattle may one day have new expansion teams.

New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans – 2002

George Shinn had declining attendance, a lack of profitability, and declining popularity. The team moved from Charlotte to New Orleans in 2002. A new franchise went to Charlotte in 2004 and was named the Bobcats. In 2014, the New Orleans franchise history was given to the new Charlotte franchise. The Bobcats were renamed the Hornets, and the New Orleans team took on the Pelicans moniker as one of the pro sports teams relocating.

Memphis Grizzlies – 2001

A weak Canadian dollar and low attendance sparked a possible sale of the Vancouver Grizzlies franchise. Michael Heisley bought the team, intending to move it to Memphis. Vancouver is another city that may soon get their team back, as Adam Silver recently suggested that Montreal and Vancouver are expansion options.

Sacramento Kings – 1985

Low attendance in Kansas City was the reason for relocation. The team moved to Sacramento after ten years in Missouri and never returned.

Los Angeles Clippers – 1984

This franchise was in Buffalo for eight years, from 1970 to 1978. The Buffalo Braves were no more after the team was sold to California owner Irv Levin. Levin sold the franchise to Donald Sterling, and he moved the team to Los Angeles after six years in San Diego. After 14 years of uncertainty, the team has resided in Los Angeles ever since.

Washington Bullets/Wizards – 1973

The Baltimore Bullets were in the NBA from 1963 to 1973. They moved to Washington in 1973 and became the Capital City Bullets. In 1974, they were renamed to the Washington Bullets and then the Washington Wizards. Despite relocating, there were no hard feelings, as they continued to play a few home games in Baltimore from 1989 to 1997.

Atlanta Hawks – 1968

Close your eyes, St. Louis fans. The city used to have a professional basketball team, but like their NFL squad, they left town. The St. Louis Hawks were in the NBA from 1955 to 1968, but after being sold in 1968 to an Atlanta-based ownership group, they moved to become the new Atlanta Hawks.

Los Angeles Lakers – 1960

Imagine an NBA world where there was no Los Angeles Lakers. It almost happened in 1960 when the Minneapolis Lakers considered folding due to poor attendance. Their owner saw the success of Brooklyn moving to Los Angeles and decided to follow suit. He moved the franchise to Los Angeles before the 1961 season, making the Lakers the NBA's first West Coast team.

MLB relocation

Washington Nationals – 2004

The Montreal Expos became a team in 1969 as part of a four-team expansion. A failed contraction plan caused the MLB to purchase the franchise. In 2004, Washington, D.C., was chosen as the relocation spot. The Nationals came in 2005 and was the first MLB franchise to move since 1971. Coincidentally, that move in 1971 was a team in Washington moving to Texas.

Los Angeles Dodgers – 1957

The Brooklyn Dodgers were a professional baseball team for 68 seasons. Dodgers owner and president Walter O'Malley relocated the franchise to Los Angeles before the 1958 season. They became one of the most iconic franchises in history. The league was considering expanding to the West Coast, and the aging Ebbets Field was losing its luster as a professional baseball field. The Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants had a big rivalry, so the only downfall of moving was the loss of that geographical rival. Unless…

San Francisco Giants – 1957

O'Malley convinced Giants owner Horace Stoneham to move to San Francisco instead of Minneapolis, keeping the Giants-Dodgers rivalry alive on the West Coast. It lives on today, and you have the two owners in 1957 to thank for it.

NHL relocation

Winnipeg Jets – 2011

A team was previously named the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL, but they moved to Arizona in 1996. The NHL began looking at relocation options when the Atlanta Thrashers struggled to keep fans in the building. There were other options, but eventually, the league agreed with True North Sports to move the Thrashers to Winnipeg. On May 31, 2011, it was confirmed that the Winnipeg Jets would return for the 2010-11 season. Basketball returned to Minnesota in 1989 with the berth of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Carolina Hurricanes – 1997

The Hartford Whalers were an iconic team in the WHA, then named the New England Whalers. Pressure from the NHL caused the team to rename them the Hartford Whalers. The Whalers had limited marketability in Hartford, and their arena was one of the smallest in the league. Owner Peter Karmanos announced that the team would move elsewhere after the 1996-97 season, deciding on North Carolina. The team switched from the iconic blue, green, and silver color scheme to red and black, matching the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Arizona Coyotes – 1996

The Winnipeg Jets had one of the smaller rinks in the league, seating under 15,400 people. It was the smallest market, and despite high fan support, they couldn't stay in Winnipeg financially. Steven Gluckstern and Richard Burke were part of the new ownership team, and they initially planned to move a team back to Minnesota. However, they opted to move to Arizona because they couldn't secure a lease at the Target Center.

Colorado Avalanche – 1995

Quebec has never gotten over losing their NHL team. They were the smallest market in the league when they played, causing the NHL to look for a place to relocate. The Quebec Nordiques were a good team in their last year, making the move even more difficult for the fans. Insult was added to injury in 1996 when the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in their first year in Denver.

New Jersey Devils – 1982

The Avalanche weren't the first Colorado team to be in the NHL. Kansas City was granted a new expansion team in 1972, but after two years, they moved to Denver. The team was never a contender, going through ten coaches in eight years. The lack of success drove fans away, and they eventually looked into moving the franchise. A New Jersey trucking tycoon bought the team in 1978 and brought the team to New Jersey in 1982.

Calgary Flames – 1980

The NHL has a history of returning to cities after already moving out. The NHL gave a team to Atlanta in 1972 when they needed another team to balance out the conferences. They stayed in Atlanta for eight years, but financial projections showed they were not sustainable. Their owner sold the team to Nelson Skalbania in 1980, announcing his intention to move to Calgary for the 1980-81 season.