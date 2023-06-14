The Oakland Athletics feel like they're in the middle of a Hollywood movie. Maybe that's because they have been part of one before (Moneyball). Or maybe that's because A's owner John Fisher took inspiration from one (Major League). However, after the astonishing events of Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, marked by a phenomenon now dubbed the “reverse boycott,” scriptwriters might be eager to begin crafting the narrative. Regardless, the A's appear to be immersed in the second act of a riveting three-act performance. The burning question remains: How will this captivating saga ultimately unfold?

Spoiler: it ends with the A's moving from Oakland still.

Act 1: The Stadium

From 2018 to 2022, the A's consistently secured playoff berths. They maintained an impressive track record, winning 97 games in multiple seasons (excluding the COVID season) and even reached 86 wins in 2021, narrowly missing the playoffs. However, in 2023, they currently hold a dismal 19-50 record, giving them the second worst record in the league.

What led to this significant decline? Fisher's desire is to leave Oakland, plain and simple. The MLB itself shares this sentiment.

Over the years, the A's have faced ongoing disputes and broken promises regarding the provision of a new stadium. The Oakland government is now bearing the brunt of the blame for their failure to address this issue, ultimately contributing to the A's current stance of seeking to relocate from Oakland, as reported by ESPN.

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I really do,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters back in April. “But for the city of Oakland to point fingers at Fisher, it's not fair.”

“We have shown an unbelievable commitment to the fans in Oakland by exhausting every possible opportunity to try to get something done in Oakland,” Manfred added, saying that Fisher's attempts to exclusively negotiate with Oakland from 2014-21 to build a new stadium failed. “Unfortunately, the government doesn't seem to have the will to get it done.”

The A's currently reside in one of the biggest dumps in the MLB. Not only is the old Oakland Coliseum less than aesthetically pleasing, it's also become a run down shelter for unwanted vermin. Between that and it's minor-league levels of fan attendance, the stadium and the team have become one of the biggest laughingstocks in all of sports.

Perhaps some of that is by Fisher's own doing, however.

Fisher took his cheaply manufactured, analytically driven team and made the best out of them for only so long. When he finally realized he wasn't going to get any help from Oakland government officials, he, for better or worse, simply stopped trying to make anything work. Therefore, he sold off the team's greatest assets over the last couple seasons, like position players Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, and pitchers Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea.

Unsurprisingly, A's fans, who had largely lost faith in the team, expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation. Throughout the season, their support in terms of fan attendance have been lacking, exhibiting the worst attendance in the league. However, an intriguing shift occurred on Tuesday, albeit in a rather unconventional manner.

Act 2: The Reverse Boycott

What started as a single tweet from a passionate A's fan, snowballed into one of the more memorable nights of the 2023 season for Oakland, according to Gabe Fernandez of SFGATE. Stu Clary, the longtime fan, started this phenomenon by replying to a tweet that was asking fellow A's fans to sign a petition that was asking for a either a change in Oakland's ownership, or the stoppage of removing the team from the city it has called home since 1968.

Signed the petition.

Something I’ve been thinking about: a “reverse boycott” day of protest:

We pick a random weeknight game and sell it out, showing that can support is not the issue

All fans arrive with signs demanding Fisher keep the team in Oakland and/or sell the team — Stu Clary (@hecanfoos) April 11, 2023

“Signed the petition,” Clary wrote. “Something I’ve been thinking about: a ‘reverse boycott’ day of protest: We pick a random weeknight game and sell it out, showing that [fan] support is not the issue. All fans arrive with signs demanding Fisher keep the team in Oakland and/or sell the team.”

Before Tuesday night, the A's had the lowest attendance in the MLB, averaging less that 9,000 fans. The reverse boycott brought in nearly 28,000 raucous fans with purpose: “Sell the team.”

That was the mantra all night, even as the A's were winning their seventh consecutive game, albeit against one of the best teams in the league in the Rays. In what was an well-orchestrated maneuver by As' fans, planning the event on a Tuesday night in early summer against a team themselves that carry little attendance, it's probably all for naught.

Act 3: Viva Las Vegas…or maybe somewhere else

When the now Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to depart from Oakland, it inevitably set the countdown in motion for the A's. With only a limited number of concept arts showcasing what could have been that never materialized, the A's found themselves compelled to follow suit. They have gone all-in by diligently scouring the Las Vegas region in search of a new home to call home for their team. Granted, nothing is still for certain, there's been plenty of hiccups so far in the process. However, nothing will change the fact that the A's are done in Oakland.

The biggest hurdle that the A's were dealing with in Oakland is still a concern moving elsewhere, although it's becoming more of a plausibility in Las Vegas. Before the As' fans started packing in the Coliseum on Tuesday, earlier in the day the Nevada Senate passed a $380 million bill to fund a new A's stadium in Las Vegas. There's still a ways to go, such as the passing of Senate Bill 1, but this is the closest to reality the team has seen to finding a new home.

The Athletics' eventual departure from Oakland is not solely due to lack of government funding or lack of fan enthusiasm. The primary issue lies in the fact that the city currently falls short of the MLB's standards.

When the MLB sets its gaze across the bay towards San Francisco, it finds one of the league's finest stadiums in Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants. Situated in the heart of downtown San Francisco, the Giants' stadium offers a wealth of amenities and a plethora of options for fans. The league is actively seeking ways to enhance the fan experience by providing outstanding surroundings within their stadiums — why stay in Oakland if the better option is just across the bay?

This motivation is evident in the Atlanta Braves' decision to relocate further north to Marietta, GA, where they constructed a multi-entertainment complex connected with their stadium. Additionally, Commissioner Manfred is placing emphasis on the Milwaukee Brewers to undertake necessary upgrades to their stadium, further aligning with the league's vision of enhancing fan experience.

Even if the A's were to lose out on yet another chance of acquiring a new stadium in Las Vegas, the MLB isn't short of other cities vying for a team. The best move for the A's is one out of Oakland.