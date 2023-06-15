MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred isn't endearing himself to fans of the Oakland Athletics with the team on the precipice of moving to Las Vegas. The commissioner said he felt sorry for Athletics' fans, though he seemingly placed the blame on Oakland for the franchise's likely Las Vegas relocation.

“I do not like this outcome,” Rob Manfred said at a press conference Thursday. “I understand why they feel the way they do. I think the real question is what is it that Oakland was prepared to do? There is no Oakland offer. They never got to the point where they had a plan to build a stadium at any site. It's not just (owner) John Fisher. … The community has to provide support, and at some point you come to the realization that it's just not going to happen.”

Man, this Manfred presser is something. I think I might be done with this sport from an entertainment perspective. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) June 15, 2023

this just keeps getting better. he’s literally the commissioner of baseball. https://t.co/fr9Tuyabf2 — Brandon (@KillerTwinDad) June 15, 2023

The commissioner is chosen by the owners and works for the owners. This should surprise no one. https://t.co/NqD4yvrCzY — Clark (@cmasssss) June 15, 2023

Manfred was also roasted for his description of the “reverse boycott” organized by Athletics fans. Oakland drew an attendance of 27,759 for its game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, more than tripling its average home attendance of 8,555. The crowd led chants of “Sell the team,” imploring Fisher to find new ownership instead of taking away Oakland's lone remaining professional sports franchise.

“It was great,” Manfred said. “It's great to see what is this year almost an average Major League Baseball crowd in the facility for one night. That's a great thing.”

I just read the quotes. It's completely disingenuous. The phrase that bothers me is this quote: https://t.co/A9sDBxQmxg — Grounded Falcon 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@grounded_falcon) June 15, 2023

The Nevada Legislature approved public financing for a ballpark that would be home to the A's in Las Vegas. At least three-quarters of MLB owners must approve the move before the A's can officially leave Oakland.