ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back and ready to bring you another MLB betting prediction and pick for this upcoming slate of action as the season begins to draw towards a close. The Oakland Athletics will visit the Houston Astros to begin an upcoming three-game series in the AL West. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Athletics-Astros prediction and pick.

Athletics-Astros Projected Starters

Osvaldo Bido (RHP) vs. Spencer Arrighetti (RHP)

Osvaldo Bido (5-3) with a 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 63 K, 63.1 IP

Last Start: 9/7 vs. DET (L) – 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: (2-1) with a 3.47 ERA, .177 OBA, 20K, 23.1 IP

Spencer Arrighetti (7-12) with a 4.82 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 151 K, 125.0 IP

Last Start: 9/4 @ CIN (L) – 0.2 IP, 3 ER, 0 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-5) with a 4.34 ERA, .233 OBA, 70 K, 56.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Astros Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +158

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Space City Home Network, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oakland Athletics are currently fourth in the American League West and sit 15.5 games back of their opponents here in this series. They've gone a modest 7-8 over their last 15 games and while it hasn't been the season they've hoped for, it's a stern improvement from last year's mark from being the worst team in the MLB. They're coming into this series off bad back-to-back losses to Detroit where they were outscored 11-2. Furthermore, only two of their hits during those games were extra-base hits, so the Athletics will be focused on making contact and trying to pressure their opponents on the base paths. They're 3-7 against Houston this year and have yet to beat them on the road so the odds aren't in their favor, but stranger things have happened in September as the season draws to a close.

Osvaldo Bido will get the nod behind a winning record and performances on the road have been better than at home. Pitching in relief at times, he'll be making his tenth start of the season and looking to improve after his last showing against the Tigers. Prior to that, the Athletics managed wins in five consecutive games in which Bido made an appearance. He's known for his high velocity movement and ability to get batters chasing his stuff, so expect him to be aggressive early against one of the MLB's most productive lineups. It'll take a strong offensive showing from the rest of his team for Oakland to pick up this win.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Astros are currently leading the American League West and hold a 4.5 game lead over the Seattle Mariners. They're firmly controlling their position for a playoff-clinching September as they've gone 6-4 over their last 10 and can improve even more against an Oakland team that hasn't given them much trouble this season. In the 10 games they've played against Oakland this season, the Astros have outscored the Athletics 44-25. Still, the last series shifted in favor of the underdogs as the Athletics captured 2/3, so the Astros will be determined to find revenge and finish this season series on a dominant note. Expect them to bounce back in a big way following their most recent loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti to the mound in hope of seeing improvements from his last time out where he only managed 2 outs while allowing three runs in the short appearance. The Astros ended up losing that game in an uncharacteristic showing by Arrighetti's standards. During his prior start, he managed 7.2 scoreless innings while striking out 11 batters against the Philadelphia Phillies. He's clearly capable of turning in some jaw-dropping performances and while he hasn't quite been consistent throughout the whole season, he's certainly able to give his team the best chance to win when he finds his strikeout rhythm.

Final Athletics-Astros Prediction & Pick

This will be the last meeting between these two teams on the season and the Athletics took the last series two games to one. Still, the Astros are the much better team on paper and they've owned Oakland throughout the season with a 7-3 record. Furthermore, the Athletics have yet to win a game this season Minute Maid Park, so they'll be fighting hard to scratch across at least one win on their records here.

Still, we have to side with the Houston Astros and the ability of Spencer Arrighetti to take this start deep into the ballgame. If he's able to find his strikeout pitches early and get the Athletics fanning at his movement, the Houston Astros should cruise to a decisive win to open this series.

Final Athletics-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 (+112)