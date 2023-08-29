The Oakland Athletics take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Athletics Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Athletics Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners, on July 19 of this year, were 10 games out of first place in the American League West. They were stagnant and adrift while the Texas Rangers soared in the first half of the season, taking control of the division lead with elite hitting and strong starting pitching. The Houston Astros dealt with injuries but were in second place on a consistent basis. They got Jose Altuve and Jordan Alvarez back in their lineup in July, and it seemed only a matter of time before they would make a big push at Texas and reclaim their familiar place atop the American League West. Texas was the new star in the Lone Star State, and Houston had ultimate credentials as the defending World Series champion. With Seattle 10 games out of first and sitting at 47-48 through 95 games, it was hard to think the Mariners were going to put it together.

Here we are, nearly six weeks later. The Mariners have played 36 games since July 19. They are 28-8 in those 36 games. They just won their 20th game in the month of August with the month not yet done. It's one of the great calendar months of baseball in franchise history, right up there with the 2001 Mariner team which won 116 games. Seattle has soared all the way into outright possession of first place. The team is now 19 games over .500 at 75-56. It is absolutely on fire because its offense — after three and a half months of struggles — is consistently scoring five or more runs when it takes the diamond. Rare is the game these days in which Seattle doesn't score at least five times. Julio Rodriguez is piling up one four-hit game after another, an insane hot streak which is fueling this massive surge. Rodriguez clearly has superstar-level talent. It didn't show up in the first three and a half months, but as soon as he got rolling, everyone else followed his lead.

Seattle is playing nearly untouchable baseball. We shall see if the Mariners can keep it rolling all the way through their remaining 31 games on the schedule, or if a losing skid or slump emerges before the finish line.

Here are the Athletics-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Mariners Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+116)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-140)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Mariners

TV: NBC Sports California (A's) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A's are due to play a good game against the Mariners. They have been absolutely dominated by Seattle recently, losing 11 of their last 12 against the M's. Even though Seattle is a far better team, baseball is a sport in which the lesser team is going to win a few games. It's rare for one team to win 12 of 13 or 13 of 14 games against one opponent, even if the talent difference is massive. The A's have to benefit from some regression. Seattle starter George Kirby is a very good pitcher, but he has not been elite in his last few outings. There's an opening for Oakland here.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are just unconscious right now. They're destroying opponents. The last time the Mariners lost by more than two runs: July 19, when they were 10 games out of first place. They have lost by more than one run only twice since July 19. They have lost only four times in regulation (nine innings) since July 19. They have won 12 of 13 and 20 of 24.

Julio Rodriguez has 28 hits in his last 10 games. Seattle has scored at least five runs in 20 of its last 31 games. This team always had the pitching. Now it has the hitting. This is a team no one wants to play … and of course, Seattle has won 11 of its last 12 versus Oakland.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This is not complicated. Seattle is on fire, and it owns Oakland. Why mess with success? The M's should score at least six runs and push the game over the total, so take the M's and the over.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5, Over 7.5