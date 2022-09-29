Atlanta Falcons: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Browns

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off of their first win of the season. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 last week in the Pacific Northwest. They head back home this week for a Falcons Browns Week 4 matchup. The Cleveland Browns have played better than a lot of people expected thus far amid the Deshaun Watson scandal. Many thought the locker room along with Jacoby Brissett starting was going to lead to a lot of losses. That certainly has not come to fruition.

The Browns are one ridiculous, 13-point blown lead in the final two minutes against the New York Jets from being 3-0. They boast one of the game’s best rushing attacks. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has found a new home and a quarterback finally willing to throw him the ball.

There is no doubt that this game is going to be a challenge for the Falcons. But Atlanta has also played better than the public realizes. They nearly beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 and almost came back to beat the Los Angeles Rams before beating the Seahawks.

There is a lot of talent on both rosters. So, let’s dive into the Falcons 3 bold predictions for Week 4 against the Browns.

3. Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons struggles on the ground

The Falcons drafted running back Tyler Allgeier out of BYU. He looked really good in camp and because Cordarrelle Patterson is not seen as a typical running back, the thought was Allgeier could supplant him eventually. Well, through three weeks, that is far from the case.

Patterson is third in the NFL in rushing with 302 yards on the ground this year. He trails only Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley in rush yards. Last week, he had a huge game rushing for 141 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. However, in the win he sustained a minor knee injury.

For the second straight day, Patterson did not practice Thursday.

Cordarrelle Patterson out of Falcons practice again. https://t.co/VNCqVSJpYs — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 29, 2022

The Falcons tailback was listed as DNP on Wednesday citing rest and knee issues. But a second straight day without practicing is at least somewhat concerning. The 31-year-old very well just be getting some extra rest during the week. Either way, he is not likely to be 100 percent against a solid Browns defense.

Cleveland ranks 7th in the NFL allowing just 83.7 yards per game rushing. That includes holding Christian McCaffrey to 33 yards and Najee Harris to 56 yards on the ground. If Patterson is unable to suit up, don’t expect Allegeier to make a big splash either.

2. Kyle Pitts shows out once again

Last week, we finally got to see what Kyle Pitts is capable of. Through two weeks, Falcons fans and fantasy football owners were likely freaking out. Pitts had exactly two catches for 19 yards in each of the first two weeks. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after the Week 2 loss that this isn’t fantasy football, with regard to getting Pitts the ball.

But they also weren’t winning games and Pitts was not seeing targets. He is by far the most athletic player on the team and might be the most athletic player in the NFL. Pitts is 6-foot-6, 246 pounds but looks like a wide receiver. He is fluid in his routes, has exceptional agility and speed, but is bigger than anyone he’ll ever face in a secondary.

In Week 3, Pitts finally got some action. He turned eight targets into five catches for 87 yards. He should have had an even bigger week if Marcus Mariota hadn’t airmailed this pass.

Kyle Pitts goes for 162 and a tuddy if Mariota doesn’t sail this pass into northern Saskatchewan. Stick with me on Pitts. Arthur Smith has heard our call. The monster game is coming. pic.twitter.com/3RKY3u4qkQ — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) September 26, 2022

This week, he will face a Browns secondary that has struggled this year. Cleveland has allowed a number of deep completions to Pat Freiermuth and Ian Thomas. Neither of those tight ends are half the player Pitts is. Look for him to have another solid game and possibly finally end his touchdown drought.

1. Falcons hold Nick Chubb to under 110 yards rushing

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL. Chubb leads the league with 341 yards and four touchdowns. Kareem Hunt is likely the most talented backup running back in the league. It is going to be a challenge for the Falcons to slow down the Browns run game. But I believe they will do just that.

As bad as Atlanta’s secondary has been, they have actually been competent stopping the run. Alvin Kamara rushed for 39 yards in the season opener. Darrell Henderson ran for 47 yards in Week 2 and Rashaad Penny rushed for 66 yards last week. Now, none of those teams pose the same threat on the ground as Cleveland.

But I believe that the Browns are going to use the pass to set up the run, instead of the other way around. Amari Cooper has had two huge games in a row. Brissett and Cooper have a great connection and face a porous secondary. That should limit the usage to some degree with which Chubb gets carries.

Hunt might end up finishing with more total yards as the better pass catcher.