Browns’ ‘mad’ response after embarrassing choke job vs. Jets

There were a lot of things that went wrong for the Cleveland Browns in their epic collapse against the New York Jets in Week 2, and the defensive players of the team are well aware of their shortcomings.

Cleveland was on their way to victory on Sunday. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, they were ahead 30-17 after a Nick Chubb touchdown. While that TD from Chubb actually didn’t help, the defense certainly had their fair share of mistakes that led to the defeat as well.

First and foremost, allowing that Corey Davis 76-yard touchdown off a Joe Flacco pass shouldn’t have happened at all. No one was there to cover Davis, which was a bizarre and costly mistake by Cleveland.

Considering everything that went wrong in the closing minutes that allowed the Jets to pull off a come-from-behind 31-30 win, the Browns’ defensive players had a meeting. Cornerback Greg Newsome II also shared how “mad” they felt because of their mistakes that caused the defeat.

“Before the full defensive meeting, we had a players meeting and just talked about things, and I think the best part about it all honestly is people are mad about stuff like that,” Newsome II said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “There are some teams who are used to that. We’re not used to that, and we see all the talent we have in the room, so things like that, it should hurt us and we should be mad about it.”

Hopefully the players meeting helped fix the communication issues of the Browns. They will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers next, and they certainly can’t afford to have another collapse like they did over the weekend.