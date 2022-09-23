LeBron James can’t stop swooning over Browns’ Nick Chubb after masterclass vs. Steelers

LeBron James plays in Los Angeles with the Lakers, but is never shy about displaying his Ohio routes. The Ohio native shouted out Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb on Thursday following Chubb’s outstanding effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. LeBron then gave a second shoutout to the Browns running back on Friday.

Cause he LIKE THAT!!!!! CHUBB is TOO TOUGH!! 💪🏾 https://t.co/kw3S56zgX6 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2022

“Cause he LIKE THAT!!!!! CHUBB is TOO TOUGH!!”

The Cleveland Browns Twitter account posted an image of Nick Chubb with various tweets in reference to his big night. The NFL, Ryan Clark, PFF, and LeBron James’s tweets were all included in the image.

Cleveland defeated Pittsburgh 29-17 in the game. Nick Chubb tallied 113 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 23 rushes.

Chubb came into the season knowing he was going to be utilized heavily given Deshaun Watson’s suspension. And so far, the Browns running back has not disappointed. It should be noted that Jacoby Brissett also played well on Thursday. Watson’s replacement went 21-31 through the air with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions.

However, Nick Chubb was the clear star on Thursday. Even the NFL asked if Chubb is the best running back in the league. Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey came into the season regarded as the league’s best RBs. But Nick Chubb belongs in the conversation. He is playing well and drawing the attention of mega stars like LeBron James in the process. He is also the backbone of the Browns’ offense.

Chubb and the Browns will look to keep rolling next week against the Atlanta Falcons.