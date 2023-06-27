Escaldes and Buducnost lock horns in the UEFA Champions League! Catch the UEFA Champions League odds series here, featuring our Escaldes-Buducnost prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Atletic Escaldes enters the Champions League qualifiers as the champions of Anderra's Primera Divisio, winning 19 games and getting six draws in 28 matches played.

FK Buducnost Podgorica had a challenging finish in the Montenegrin First League, tied with the same record as Sutjeska but had the advantage on head-to-head points.

Here are the Escaldes-Buducnost soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UEFA Champions League Odds: Escaldes-Buducnost Odds

Atletic Club Escaldes: -390

FK Buducnost Podgorica: -170

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Escaldes vs. Buducnost

TV: N/A

Stream: Stöð 2 Sport, TVCG 2

Time: 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Escaldes Can Beat Buducnost

L'Atlètic qualified for the preliminary round after clinching the 2022–23 Primera Divisió, the Andorran top-tier football league. They won the Andorran 1a Divisio by collecting 63 points from 28 matches, two above Inter Club Descaldes.

Last season, their European adventure ended in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. Atletico Club d’Escaldes will be meeting Buducnost for the first time.

This is going to be their premiere appearance on the European scene. The last competitive match was played in late May at home where Atletic lost to Inter Club 2-1. Despite a loss on the final day, d'Escaldes has just suffered three defeats since the turn of the calendar. At one point, they had a 15-game unbeaten run in the domestic league, halted by a 2-0 defeat in their first match in February.

Atletico Club will count on their incredible strikers to make a difference in the one-off clash. Guillaume Lopez finished as the second top scorer of the Primera Divisio with 15 goals, while Jorge Bolívar and Martí Riverola netted seven and six times respectively. Alex Martinez – an Andorra international and beach football player – will provide support, having appeared as a substitute in his country's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Israel last week.

Why Buducnost Can Beat Escaldes

Buducnost earned qualification for the preliminary round following their triumph in the 2022–23 Montenegrin First League – their sixth top-flight title. They have been participating in UEFA competitions since 1981 and have reached the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round twice.

Plavo-Bijeli has also made it to the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round twice. In the 2022–23 season, they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League in the second qualifying round by Breidablik of Iceland. Buducnost manager Miodrag Dzudovic has said that they will aim to improve on their European record this term.

Buducnost Podgorica has won its third title in the Montenegrin First League in the last four years. It was a close race against Sutjeska, eventually winning due to better head-to-head stats. Although they had mixed results in four club-friendly games from January to February, Buducnost persevered from their games in February until May. They had only two defeats in those games, and at one point had a nine-game unbeaten run.

The Blue and Whites are creating 2.1 goals per game and have converted seven of nine penalty goals. In the defensive end, they have recorded seven clean sheets despite conceding 1.3 goals per match. On other aspects of the game, they only had five red cards in the whole season, but make averages of 2.3 yellow cards per fixture. As a result, they have been triumphant in Montenegro's top flight, making 77 goals and conceding 46 on the way to a +31 goal differential.

Buducnost shared the goalscoring burden around more evenly in securing their latest First League triumph, with leading marksman Zoran Petrovic providing seven goals en route to the title. Goalkeeper Milos Dragojevic and defender Marko Simic did not make the cut for Montenegro's recent qualifiers, but they are two of very few domestic players to feature for the national team over the past few years.

Final Escaldes-Buducnost Prediction & Pick

Both teams are capable of scoring at any point and will be putting in at least one goal. However, as Buducnost boast more experience in Europe and are regular fixtures in UEFA competitions, they can cruise through to the final of the Champions League preliminary playoffs. Expect the over mark to be accomplished in the match. This is still not bad news for Atletic, as they are surely bound for the Conference League qualifiers and will face other European clubs.

Final Escaldes-Buducnost Prediction & Pick: Buducnost (-170), Over .25 goals (-138)