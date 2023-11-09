Diego Simeone has signed a three-year contract extension with Atletico Madrid, who hired him way back in 2011 as the manager.

It's hard to find a club that has the same manager for five years, never mind 10+. That is very much the case for Atletico Madrid, who hired Diego Simeone in 2011 and have stuck with the Argentine ever since.

Now you can add three more years. Simeone has inked a new deal with the LaLiga giants, which runs until 2027, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Simeone has now coached 642 times for Atleti, which is the most by one gaffer in club history. Only two days ago, Simeone's men thrashed Celtic 6-0 in the Champions League.

Since bringing in Simeone in December of 2011, he's guided Atletico to eight titles, including a pair of LaLiga trophies and two Europa League titles. Atleti has never failed to qualify for the Champions League under Simeone's tutelage.

The club is having a solid campaign in 2023-24, sitting in fourth place in Spain. They're also at the top of their pod in the UCL group stages with eight points from four games and look to be on their way to qualifying for the Round of 16.

Diego Simeone, who had a successful playing career as well, mostly coached in Argentina before Atleti decided to appoint him 12 years ago. What a fantastic decision and the journey will continue. His fiery managerial style is a huge hit with the supporters, who adore Simeone.

During his tenure, Simeone has also lost just 18% of his matches and reached the UCL final in 2014 and 2016. A great move by Atleti to lock down Simeone for the foreseeable future.