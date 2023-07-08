Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has received a gigantic offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli this summer. The Argentine manager has been one of the biggest football names in the world.

According to the reports from ESPN, Simeone is not interested in the offers from Saudi Arabia and wants to stay in the Spanish capital. MARCA reported that Al-Ahli gave a huge offer to Simeone on Friday (July 7th), but Simeone doesn’t seem to be interested in the move.

It is not the first time that a Saudi Pro League has contacted the Argentine manager for his services. An offer was also put on the table in May, but it wasn’t considered either by Simeone or Atletico Madrid.

The 53-year-old signed a contract extension at the Spanish capital two years ago. He still has one year left on his deal and has insisted that he wants to continue at the club.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the initial struggles in the earlier part of last season, Simeone transformed the team as they finished third behind Real Madrid and Barcelona last season. Hence, they have qualified for the Champions League for the 11th straight time.

Regardless of whether he leaves La Liga this summer or not, Simeone will always be remembered for the legacy he created at Atletico Madrid. La Liga was historically a two-horse race between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Argentine manager had his team competing with both of those powerhouses, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals.

Before coming to Atletico Madrid, the Argentine manager had coached River Plate and had a short spell at Italian club Catania. Alongside Simeone, Alvaro Morata has also received an offer from Saudia Arabia. The Spain International has also been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer.